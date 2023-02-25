No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin girls complete season sweep of Bozeman High

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin girls beat Bozeman High 52-46. After having never beat the Hawks before this season, the Raptors have now swept Bozeman High, going 2-0 against their rival this year.

Before the game tipped off, Gallatin recognized their two seniors, Jaeli Jenkins and Aspen Evenson.

After a first half of much back and forth, the Raptors led going into the half 23-15 thanks to key contributions from standout Freshman Jada Davis and Junior Karsen Breeding.

The Hawks came into the second half strong, they even took the lead at one point, much in part to Seniors Clara Fox and Tailyn Black.

But Davis put the team on her back and led her team to the win. She led all scorers with 18, and Breeding added 14.

“It feels great, I mean it’s a great season to start off 2-0 against the Hawks for my first freshman year, being on varsity," Davis said. "I’m excited. I feel like it put us in a good place now that we’re in third going into divisional's. I feel like we actually have a good chance of being able to go to state and going far.”

Up next for both teams, they head to Great Falls for Divisional's.

