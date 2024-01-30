Watch Now
No. 2 Twin Bridges girls pull past Manhattan Christian; No. 4 Eagles boys rout Falcons

TWIN BRIDGES — There were no upsets in the making Monday evening as Twin Bridges and Manhattan Christian played a makeup District 12C doubleheader.

The Falcon girls, ranked No. 2 in the latest Montana Sports power rankings, rolled past Manhattan Christian 51-28 to remain perfect in conference play. Twin Bridges, which was led by a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double from Kyle Pancost, improved to 11-1. Allie Dale added 16 points and nine boards for the Falcons.

The Falcons and Eagles have met in the past two 12C and Western C title games with Twin Bridges winning the divisional titles and Manhattan Christian claiming the district championships.

In the boys game, fourth-ranked and two-time defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian raced past the Falcons 78-26. The Eagles are 12-1 overall with their only loss this season coming to Manhattan.

