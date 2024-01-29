MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 29

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 27:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Jan. 27)

Class AA

1. Billings Skyview (11-0)

2. Missoula Big Sky (9-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (8-2)

4. Billings West (9-2)

5. Helena (8-3)

Around Class AA: Unbeaten Billings Skyview kept its hold on No. 1 with victories last week over Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR on the road. The Falcons have a big one at No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin on Friday. No. 2 Missoula Big Sky got a top-five win over Helena High, 64-53. The Bengals, despite the loss, are holding steady at No. 5 as the rankings remained unchanged from last week.

Class A

1. Bigfork (13-1)

2. Frenchtown (11-1)

3. Miles City (11-1)

4. Billings Central (11-1)

5. Dillon (11-3)

Around Class A: Previous No. 1 (and three-time reigning state champ) Havre dropped road games at Miles City and Billings Central, and the Blue Ponies have slipped out of the top five altogether. Riding a 13-game winning streak, Bigfork (in its first season back at Class A) is the new No. 1. Dillon has crept back into the top five in spite of last week's loss to new No. 2 Frenchtown. The Beavers and Broncs split their two regular-season meetings.

Class B

1. Huntley Project (13-0)

2. Chinook (13-0)

3. Baker (11-2)

4. Jefferson (12-1)

5. Missoula Loyola (10-2)

6. Anaconda (11-1)

7. Shepherd (11-3)

8. St. Ignatius (11-2)

9. Poplar (10-3)

10. Columbus (9-4)

Around Class B: Paige Lofing and No. 1 Huntley Project survived a stiff test from Big Timber last Thursday — a game in which Big Timber's Kameryn Ketcham hit nine 3s and finished with 36 points. Nevertheless, the Red Devils prevailed. St. Ignatius makes its top-10 debut at No. 8 after a one-point win at previous No. 3 Anaconda last week. The Bulldogs have now won 10 in a row. No. 5 Missoula Loyola and No. 6 Anaconda have back-to-back 6B matchups this week.

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (15-0)

2. Twin Bridges (11-1)

3. Roberts (14-1)

4. Bainville (12-1)

5. Scobey (11-2)

6. Roy-Winifred (10-3)

7. Melstone (10-3)

8. D-G-S-G (12-2)

9. C-J-I (11-1)

10. Plentywood (11-3)

Around Class C: A few new faces grace the rankings this week in Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Plentywood. No. 8 D-G-S-G and No. 9 C-J-I each defeated previous No. 4 Big Sandy last week. No. 10 Plentywood has won six in a row. Everyone is still looking up at No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, which keeps plugging along with the only unbeaten mark in Class C.

