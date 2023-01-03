MTN power rankings: High school girls basketball

MTN Sports power rankings

Girls basketball

Jan. 3, 2023

CLASS AA

1, Helena Capital (3-0)

2, Bozeman Gallatin (3-0)

3, Billings Skyview (3-1)

4, Kalispell Flathead (3-1)

5, Missoula Sentinel (2-1)

Around Class AA: Helena Capital claimed a signature victory on Dec. 17, a 47-39 victory over defending state champion Billings Skyview. That, in part, has allowed the balanced Bruins to lay claim to the top spot of MTN Sports' first girls basketball rankings of the season. Bozeman Gallatin, behind the stellar play of freshman Jada Davis, is also unbeaten early in the season and knocking on the door.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (4-0)

2, Dillon (5-0)

3, Laurel (4-0)

4, Browning (4-0)

5, Hardin (4-1)

Around Class A: Billings Central waved goodbye to standout guard Mya Hansen, who's now at Division I Boise State, but the Rams have shown that they can still be a Class A force. Coral Old Bull, the daughter of late Lodge Grass legend Elvis Old Bull, is a player to watch. No. 2 Dillon, at 5-0, has dominated its opponents through the first part of the season. Laurel and Browning are also undefeated and holding court in the top five.

CLASS B

1, Bigfork (6-0)

2, Huntley Project (5-0)

3, Big Timber (5-0)

4, Red Lodge (5-0)

5, Thompson Falls (4-0)

6, Columbus (4-1)

7, Jefferson (5-1)

8, Malta (4-1)

9, Baker (3-1)

10, Anaconda (4-1)

Around Class B: No. 1 Bigfork and No. 2 Huntley Project have more or less run roughshod through their schedules to this point of the year. Project is coached for Mandy Morales, a former Billings West star and one of the Montana Lady Griz all-time leading scorers. No. 3 Big Timber, two years removed from winning a state championship, is having similar success. As is No. 4 Red Lodge, which had an anticipated game against Project postponed do to winter weather on Dec. 21.

CLASS C

1, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (7-0)

2, Manhattan Christian (6-0)

3, Roy-Winifred (5-1)

4, Twin Bridges (6-1)

5, Chinook (4-0)

6, Seeley-Swan (5-0)

7, North Star (4-0)

8, D-G-S-G (5-1)

9, Ekalaka (4-0)

10, Plentywood (3-0)

Around Class C: It what was perhaps the marquee Class C matchup of the season to date, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale edged defending state champion Roy-Winifred 43-37 on Dec. 10. With a 7-0 record, the Mavericks have proven worthy of to top ranking. Roy-Winifred, at 5-1, is checking in at No. 3. Manhattan Christian holds the No. 2 spot with four victories over Class B teams entering the new year.

