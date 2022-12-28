Watch Now
2022-23 High school girls basketball standings

MTN Sports
Posted at 1:28 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 16:49:19-05

2022-23 girls basketball standings

(Through Dec. 23)

Eastern AAConf.All
Bozeman Gallatin0-03-0
Billings Skyview0-03-1
Billings West0-01-1
Belgrade0-01-2
Great Falls0-01-2
Great Falls CMR0-01-2
Bozeman0-00-3
Billings Senior0-00-4

Western AAConf.All
Helena Capital0-03-0
Kalispell Flathead0-03-1
Helena0-02-1
Missoula Big Sky0-02-1
Missoula Sentinel0-02-1
Butte0-01-2
Missoula Hellgate0-01-2
Kalispell Glacier0-01-3

Northeast AConf.All
Havre2-03-2
Miles City1-03-2
Lewistown0-01-2
Sidney0-11-3
Glendive0-21-4

Southeast AConf.All
Billings Central1-04-0
Laurel1-04-0
Hardin1-14-1
Livingston0-11-3
Lockwood0-10-4

Southwest AConf.All
Frenchtown3-05-2
Dillon2-05-0
Hamilton0-03-2
Stevensville1-13-2
East Helena1-24-2
Corvallis1-21-5
Butte Central0-30-5

Northwest AConf.All
Browning2-04-0
Polson1-03-2
Ronan1-01-2
Columbia Falls0-13-2
Whitefish0-13-2
Libby0-21-4

District 1BConf.All
Shelby2-03-1
Fairfield1-02-2
Cut Bank1-11-3
Conrad1-23-2
Choteau0-10-4
Rocky Boy0-11-4

District 2BConf.All
Malta2-04-1
Poplar2-03-1
Wolf Point1-23-2
Glasgow0-10-5
Harlem0-21-4

District 3BConf.All
Baker2-03-1
Colstrip1-02-2
St. Labre0-00-3
Lodge Grass0-13-2
Lame Deer0-12-4
Forsyth0-11-4

District 4BConf.All
Huntley Project2-05-0
Columbus2-04-1
Red Lodge1-05-0
Shepherd1-14-1
Joliet0-20-5
Roundup0-30-6

District 5BConf.All
Big Timber3-05-0
Jefferson3-05-1
Manhattan1-13-2
Three Forks1-22-4
Townsend0-21-5
Whitehall0-31-5

District 6BConf.All
Anaconda1-04-1
Missoula Loyola1-03-2
Florence1-02-3
Deer Lodge0-10-6
Arlee0-21-5

District 7BConf.All
Bigfork3-06-0
Thompson Falls2-04-0
St. Ignatius1-13-1
Plains1-22-4
Eureka0-10-5
Troy0-30-4

District 2CConf.All
Plentywood0-04-0
Culbertson0-06-1
Circle0-05-1
Savage0-03-1
Bainville0-04-2
Froid-Lake0-04-2
Fairview0-03-2
Westby-Grenora0-02-3
Richey-Lambert0-00-4
Brockton0-00-6

District 3CConf.All
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale2-07-0
Scobey2-02-0
Lustre Christian1-12-5
Frazer0-02-3
Dodson0-21-2
Nashua0-22-4

District 4CConf.All
Broadus1-03-2
Wibaux1-03-2
Ekalaka0-04-0
Jordan0-03-1
Plevna0-11-3
Terry0-13-4

District 5CConf.All
Melstone1-05-1
Harlowton1-03-3
Broadview-Lavina0-02-2
Custer-Hysham0-02-3
Reed Point-Rapelje0-11-5
Northern Cheyenne0-10-1

District 6CConf.All
Roberts1-04-1
Park City0-03-3
Bridger0-03-2
Plenty Coups0-01-2
Fromberg0-00-2
Absarokee0-11-5

District 8CConf.All
Roy-Winifred4-05-1
Centerville3-04-2
D-G-S-G2-15-1
Highwood1-21-4
Winnett-Grass Range1-22-3
Belt0-11-3
Great Falls Central0-21-3
Hobson-Moore0-30-6

District 9CConf.All
Chinook2-04-0
North Star2-04-0
Fort Benton2-12-3
Box Elder1-13-1
C-J-I1-13-2
Big Sandy1-23-3
Hays-Lodgepole0-23-2
Turner0-21-4

District 10CConf.All
Cascade2-03-2
Power-Dutton-Brady1-02-1
Augusta2-14-3
Heart Butte1-21-4
Simms0-12-2
Sunburst0-11-3
Valier0-10-3

District 12CConf.All
Twin Bridges4-06-1
Manhattan Christian2-06-0
Ennis3-15-1
Gardiner2-14-1
West Yellowstone2-13-2
Lone Peak1-11-1
White Sulphur Springs1-22-3
Lima0-10-2
Shields Valley0-20-4
Sheridan0-30-5

District 13CConf.All
Drummond3-05-1
Seeley-Swan2-05-0
Philipsburg1-03-1
Darby1-12-4
Eureka1-22-4
Valley Christian0-10-4
Victor0-22-3

District 14CConf.All
Superior1-04-1
Charlo1-03-2
Noxon1-03-2
Two Eagle River1-01-4
St. Regis0-13-3
Hot Springs0-11-3
Alberton0-20-4

Note: High school basketball standings will be updated weekly. Please email standings or corrections to sports@ktvh.com.

