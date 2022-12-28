2022-23 High school girls basketball standings

MTN Sports

2022-23 girls basketball standings (Through Dec. 23) Eastern AA Conf. All Bozeman Gallatin 0-0 3-0 Billings Skyview 0-0 3-1 Billings West 0-0 1-1 Belgrade 0-0 1-2 Great Falls 0-0 1-2 Great Falls CMR 0-0 1-2 Bozeman 0-0 0-3 Billings Senior 0-0 0-4 Western AA Conf. All Helena Capital 0-0 3-0 Kalispell Flathead 0-0 3-1 Helena 0-0 2-1 Missoula Big Sky 0-0 2-1 Missoula Sentinel 0-0 2-1 Butte 0-0 1-2 Missoula Hellgate 0-0 1-2 Kalispell Glacier 0-0 1-3 Northeast A Conf. All Havre 2-0 3-2 Miles City 1-0 3-2 Lewistown 0-0 1-2 Sidney 0-1 1-3 Glendive 0-2 1-4 Southeast A Conf. All Billings Central 1-0 4-0 Laurel 1-0 4-0 Hardin 1-1 4-1 Livingston 0-1 1-3 Lockwood 0-1 0-4 Southwest A Conf. All Frenchtown 3-0 5-2 Dillon 2-0 5-0 Hamilton 0-0 3-2 Stevensville 1-1 3-2 East Helena 1-2 4-2 Corvallis 1-2 1-5 Butte Central 0-3 0-5 Northwest A Conf. All Browning 2-0 4-0 Polson 1-0 3-2 Ronan 1-0 1-2 Columbia Falls 0-1 3-2 Whitefish 0-1 3-2 Libby 0-2 1-4 District 1B Conf. All Shelby 2-0 3-1 Fairfield 1-0 2-2 Cut Bank 1-1 1-3 Conrad 1-2 3-2 Choteau 0-1 0-4 Rocky Boy 0-1 1-4 District 2B Conf. All Malta 2-0 4-1 Poplar 2-0 3-1 Wolf Point 1-2 3-2 Glasgow 0-1 0-5 Harlem 0-2 1-4 District 3B Conf. All Baker 2-0 3-1 Colstrip 1-0 2-2 St. Labre 0-0 0-3 Lodge Grass 0-1 3-2 Lame Deer 0-1 2-4 Forsyth 0-1 1-4 District 4B Conf. All Huntley Project 2-0 5-0 Columbus 2-0 4-1 Red Lodge 1-0 5-0 Shepherd 1-1 4-1 Joliet 0-2 0-5 Roundup 0-3 0-6 District 5B Conf. All Big Timber 3-0 5-0 Jefferson 3-0 5-1 Manhattan 1-1 3-2 Three Forks 1-2 2-4 Townsend 0-2 1-5 Whitehall 0-3 1-5 District 6B Conf. All Anaconda 1-0 4-1 Missoula Loyola 1-0 3-2 Florence 1-0 2-3 Deer Lodge 0-1 0-6 Arlee 0-2 1-5 District 7B Conf. All Bigfork 3-0 6-0 Thompson Falls 2-0 4-0 St. Ignatius 1-1 3-1 Plains 1-2 2-4 Eureka 0-1 0-5 Troy 0-3 0-4 District 2C Conf. All Plentywood 0-0 4-0 Culbertson 0-0 6-1 Circle 0-0 5-1 Savage 0-0 3-1 Bainville 0-0 4-2 Froid-Lake 0-0 4-2 Fairview 0-0 3-2 Westby-Grenora 0-0 2-3 Richey-Lambert 0-0 0-4 Brockton 0-0 0-6 District 3C Conf. All Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-0 7-0 Scobey 2-0 2-0 Lustre Christian 1-1 2-5 Frazer 0-0 2-3 Dodson 0-2 1-2 Nashua 0-2 2-4 District 4C Conf. All Broadus 1-0 3-2 Wibaux 1-0 3-2 Ekalaka 0-0 4-0 Jordan 0-0 3-1 Plevna 0-1 1-3 Terry 0-1 3-4 District 5C Conf. All Melstone 1-0 5-1 Harlowton 1-0 3-3 Broadview-Lavina 0-0 2-2 Custer-Hysham 0-0 2-3 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-1 1-5 Northern Cheyenne 0-1 0-1 District 6C Conf. All Roberts 1-0 4-1 Park City 0-0 3-3 Bridger 0-0 3-2 Plenty Coups 0-0 1-2 Fromberg 0-0 0-2 Absarokee 0-1 1-5 District 8C Conf. All Roy-Winifred 4-0 5-1 Centerville 3-0 4-2 D-G-S-G 2-1 5-1 Highwood 1-2 1-4 Winnett-Grass Range 1-2 2-3 Belt 0-1 1-3 Great Falls Central 0-2 1-3 Hobson-Moore 0-3 0-6 District 9C Conf. All Chinook 2-0 4-0 North Star 2-0 4-0 Fort Benton 2-1 2-3 Box Elder 1-1 3-1 C-J-I 1-1 3-2 Big Sandy 1-2 3-3 Hays-Lodgepole 0-2 3-2 Turner 0-2 1-4 District 10C Conf. All Cascade 2-0 3-2 Power-Dutton-Brady 1-0 2-1 Augusta 2-1 4-3 Heart Butte 1-2 1-4 Simms 0-1 2-2 Sunburst 0-1 1-3 Valier 0-1 0-3 District 12C Conf. All Twin Bridges 4-0 6-1 Manhattan Christian 2-0 6-0 Ennis 3-1 5-1 Gardiner 2-1 4-1 West Yellowstone 2-1 3-2 Lone Peak 1-1 1-1 White Sulphur Springs 1-2 2-3 Lima 0-1 0-2 Shields Valley 0-2 0-4 Sheridan 0-3 0-5 District 13C Conf. All Drummond 3-0 5-1 Seeley-Swan 2-0 5-0 Philipsburg 1-0 3-1 Darby 1-1 2-4 Eureka 1-2 2-4 Valley Christian 0-1 0-4 Victor 0-2 2-3 District 14C Conf. All Superior 1-0 4-1 Charlo 1-0 3-2 Noxon 1-0 3-2 Two Eagle River 1-0 1-4 St. Regis 0-1 3-3 Hot Springs 0-1 1-3 Alberton 0-2 0-4 Note: High school basketball standings will be updated weekly. Please email standings or corrections to sports@ktvh.com.

