2022-23 High school girls basketball standings
Posted at 1:28 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 16:49:19-05
2022-23 girls basketball standings
(Through Dec. 23)
|Eastern AA
|Conf.
|All
|Bozeman Gallatin
|0-0
|3-0
|Billings Skyview
|0-0
|3-1
|Billings West
|0-0
|1-1
|Belgrade
|0-0
|1-2
|Great Falls
|0-0
|1-2
|Great Falls CMR
|0-0
|1-2
|Bozeman
|0-0
|0-3
|Billings Senior
|0-0
|0-4
|Western AA
|Conf.
|All
|Helena Capital
|0-0
|3-0
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-0
|3-1
|Helena
|0-0
|2-1
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-0
|2-1
|Missoula Sentinel
|0-0
|2-1
|Butte
|0-0
|1-2
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-0
|1-2
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-0
|1-3
|Northeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Havre
|2-0
|3-2
|Miles City
|1-0
|3-2
|Lewistown
|0-0
|1-2
|Sidney
|0-1
|1-3
|Glendive
|0-2
|1-4
|Southeast A
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Central
|1-0
|4-0
|Laurel
|1-0
|4-0
|Hardin
|1-1
|4-1
|Livingston
|0-1
|1-3
|Lockwood
|0-1
|0-4
|Southwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Frenchtown
|3-0
|5-2
|Dillon
|2-0
|5-0
|Hamilton
|0-0
|3-2
|Stevensville
|1-1
|3-2
|East Helena
|1-2
|4-2
|Corvallis
|1-2
|1-5
|Butte Central
|0-3
|0-5
|Northwest A
|Conf.
|All
|Browning
|2-0
|4-0
|Polson
|1-0
|3-2
|Ronan
|1-0
|1-2
|Columbia Falls
|0-1
|3-2
|Whitefish
|0-1
|3-2
|Libby
|0-2
|1-4
|District 1B
|Conf.
|All
|Shelby
|2-0
|3-1
|Fairfield
|1-0
|2-2
|Cut Bank
|1-1
|1-3
|Conrad
|1-2
|3-2
|Choteau
|0-1
|0-4
|Rocky Boy
|0-1
|1-4
|District 2B
|Conf.
|All
|Malta
|2-0
|4-1
|Poplar
|2-0
|3-1
|Wolf Point
|1-2
|3-2
|Glasgow
|0-1
|0-5
|Harlem
|0-2
|1-4
|District 3B
|Conf.
|All
|Baker
|2-0
|3-1
|Colstrip
|1-0
|2-2
|St. Labre
|0-0
|0-3
|Lodge Grass
|0-1
|3-2
|Lame Deer
|0-1
|2-4
|Forsyth
|0-1
|1-4
|District 4B
|Conf.
|All
|Huntley Project
|2-0
|5-0
|Columbus
|2-0
|4-1
|Red Lodge
|1-0
|5-0
|Shepherd
|1-1
|4-1
|Joliet
|0-2
|0-5
|Roundup
|0-3
|0-6
|District 5B
|Conf.
|All
|Big Timber
|3-0
|5-0
|Jefferson
|3-0
|5-1
|Manhattan
|1-1
|3-2
|Three Forks
|1-2
|2-4
|Townsend
|0-2
|1-5
|Whitehall
|0-3
|1-5
|District 6B
|Conf.
|All
|Anaconda
|1-0
|4-1
|Missoula Loyola
|1-0
|3-2
|Florence
|1-0
|2-3
|Deer Lodge
|0-1
|0-6
|Arlee
|0-2
|1-5
|District 7B
|Conf.
|All
|Bigfork
|3-0
|6-0
|Thompson Falls
|2-0
|4-0
|St. Ignatius
|1-1
|3-1
|Plains
|1-2
|2-4
|Eureka
|0-1
|0-5
|Troy
|0-3
|0-4
|District 2C
|Conf.
|All
|Plentywood
|0-0
|4-0
|Culbertson
|0-0
|6-1
|Circle
|0-0
|5-1
|Savage
|0-0
|3-1
|Bainville
|0-0
|4-2
|Froid-Lake
|0-0
|4-2
|Fairview
|0-0
|3-2
|Westby-Grenora
|0-0
|2-3
|Richey-Lambert
|0-0
|0-4
|Brockton
|0-0
|0-6
|District 3C
|Conf.
|All
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|2-0
|7-0
|Scobey
|2-0
|2-0
|Lustre Christian
|1-1
|2-5
|Frazer
|0-0
|2-3
|Dodson
|0-2
|1-2
|Nashua
|0-2
|2-4
|District 4C
|Conf.
|All
|Broadus
|1-0
|3-2
|Wibaux
|1-0
|3-2
|Ekalaka
|0-0
|4-0
|Jordan
|0-0
|3-1
|Plevna
|0-1
|1-3
|Terry
|0-1
|3-4
|District 5C
|Conf.
|All
|Melstone
|1-0
|5-1
|Harlowton
|1-0
|3-3
|Broadview-Lavina
|0-0
|2-2
|Custer-Hysham
|0-0
|2-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-1
|1-5
|Northern Cheyenne
|0-1
|0-1
|District 6C
|Conf.
|All
|Roberts
|1-0
|4-1
|Park City
|0-0
|3-3
|Bridger
|0-0
|3-2
|Plenty Coups
|0-0
|1-2
|Fromberg
|0-0
|0-2
|Absarokee
|0-1
|1-5
|District 8C
|Conf.
|All
|Roy-Winifred
|4-0
|5-1
|Centerville
|3-0
|4-2
|D-G-S-G
|2-1
|5-1
|Highwood
|1-2
|1-4
|Winnett-Grass Range
|1-2
|2-3
|Belt
|0-1
|1-3
|Great Falls Central
|0-2
|1-3
|Hobson-Moore
|0-3
|0-6
|District 9C
|Conf.
|All
|Chinook
|2-0
|4-0
|North Star
|2-0
|4-0
|Fort Benton
|2-1
|2-3
|Box Elder
|1-1
|3-1
|C-J-I
|1-1
|3-2
|Big Sandy
|1-2
|3-3
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-2
|3-2
|Turner
|0-2
|1-4
|District 10C
|Conf.
|All
|Cascade
|2-0
|3-2
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|1-0
|2-1
|Augusta
|2-1
|4-3
|Heart Butte
|1-2
|1-4
|Simms
|0-1
|2-2
|Sunburst
|0-1
|1-3
|Valier
|0-1
|0-3
|District 12C
|Conf.
|All
|Twin Bridges
|4-0
|6-1
|Manhattan Christian
|2-0
|6-0
|Ennis
|3-1
|5-1
|Gardiner
|2-1
|4-1
|West Yellowstone
|2-1
|3-2
|Lone Peak
|1-1
|1-1
|White Sulphur Springs
|1-2
|2-3
|Lima
|0-1
|0-2
|Shields Valley
|0-2
|0-4
|Sheridan
|0-3
|0-5
|District 13C
|Conf.
|All
|Drummond
|3-0
|5-1
|Seeley-Swan
|2-0
|5-0
|Philipsburg
|1-0
|3-1
|Darby
|1-1
|2-4
|Eureka
|1-2
|2-4
|Valley Christian
|0-1
|0-4
|Victor
|0-2
|2-3
|District 14C
|Conf.
|All
|Superior
|1-0
|4-1
|Charlo
|1-0
|3-2
|Noxon
|1-0
|3-2
|Two Eagle River
|1-0
|1-4
|St. Regis
|0-1
|3-3
|Hot Springs
|0-1
|1-3
|Alberton
|0-2
|0-4
Note: High school basketball standings will be updated weekly. Please email standings or corrections to sports@ktvh.com.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.