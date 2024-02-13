MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Feb. 12

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Feb. 10:

MTN Sports Power Rankings

Girls basketball

(Through games of Feb. 10)

Class AA

1. Billings Skyview (14-0)

2. Missoula Big Sky (13-1)

3. Billings West (12-3)

4. Helena (10-4)

5. Bozeman Gallatin (11-4)

Around Class AA: Maryland commit Breanna Williams led top-ranked Billings Skyview to a 13-point victory over No. 3 Billings West last week with an outburst of 41 points and 10 rebounds. Williams and the Falcons remain at the top of the heap AA with a couple weeks remaining in the regular-season schedule. Otherwise, there was no movement in this week's rankings, with No. 2 Missoula Big Sky, No. 3 Billings West, No. 4 Helena and No. 5 Bozeman Gallatin holding steady.

Class A

1. Bigfork (17-1)

2. Frenchtown (17-1)

3. Billings Central (15-1)

4. Dillon (15-3)

5. Havre (12-3)

Around Class A: There are no changes to the rankings in Class A this week, as No. 1 Bigfork, No. 2 Frenchtown, No. 3 Billings Central, No. 4 Dillon and No. 5 Havre — the three-time reigning state champ — all won twice. Miles City has bounced back from its loss to Class B Baker by ripping off four straight wins. The Cowgirls are 15-2 but are on the outside looking in with a week remaining in the regular-season schedule. Division tournaments are set to tip off Feb. 22 in Butte and Billings.

Class B

(Regular season - final)

1. Baker (16-2)

2. Chinook (17-0)

3. Huntley Project (17-1)

4. Jefferson (17-1)

5. Missoula Loyola (15-2)

6. Columbus (13-4)

7. Anaconda (12-3)

8. St. Ignatius (15-3)

9. Big Timber (14-4)

10. Florence (13-5)

Around Class B: With the regular season in the books in Class B, Baker finishes in the No. 1 spot, still riding high from its recent wins over Huntley Project and Class A Miles City. No. 2 Chinook, in its first year since moving up from Class C, ran the table in the regular season. Big Timber climbed into the rankings this week having won six in a row since its three-point defeat at Huntley Project on Jan. 23. District tournaments begin across the state this week.

Class C

(Regular season - final)

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0)

2. Twin Bridges (15-1)

3. Roberts (17-1)

4. Roy-Winifred (13-3)

5. Melstone (15-3)

6. Plentywood (15-3)

7. Bainville (16-2)

8. D-G-S-G (16-2)

9. C-J-I (15-2)

10. Big Sandy (15-3)

Around Class C: The regular-season schedule has run its course in Class C, and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale closes as the No. 1 team having made short work of all comers. The Mavericks enter the postseason as the favorite to win their second consecutive state title. Elsewhere, Plentywood jumped ahead one spot to No. 6 after knocking off now-No. 7 Bainville, a District 2C rival. The Wildcats have won 10 straight. Big Sandy enters the final rankings at No. 10;. District tournaments get started across Class C this week.

