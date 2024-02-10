Breanna Williams pours in 41, No. 1 Billings Skyview rolls past No. 3 Billings West

Maryland commit and Billings Skyview senior Breanna Williams dominated Friday's showdown with No. 3 Billings West, scoring 41 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists in the top-ranked Falcons' 68-55 win.

Skyview jumped all over West, opening the game with a 19-3 run in which Williams scored 13 points and had two assists. West cut it to 12 by the end of the first quarter and it remained there at half time, but Skyview pounced again in the third quarter to push the lead to 20 entering the final frame.

The Falcons remain the only unbeaten team in Class AA and improve to 13-0, while West falls to 12-3.