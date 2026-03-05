Missoula Hellgate rolls past Sentinel in Class AA play-in to earn state berth

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate's girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Class AA state tournament in Billings next week as the No. 3 Knights raced past crosstown rival in No. 6 Sentinel, 60-37, at home in a play-in game on Wednesday evening.

It was the third meeting between the two foes with Hellgate sweeping the matchups. The Knights improved to 12-7 overall and clinched the No. 3 seed from the Western AA for the tournament.

Ryan Meservy led the way for Hellgate with 15 points, all of which came on 3-point baskets, with four of them finding the bottom of the net in the first half. The Knights raced out to a fast 16-5 lead and were up 27-14 by halftime, and had all but sealed it by the end of the third quarter with a 47-22 advantage.

Paisley Johnson added 14 for Hellgate while Elly Reed and Gianna Passuccio each scored eight. The Class AA state basketball tournament will be held in Billings, March 12-14.

Avery Ogren led the Spartans with 14 points while Lucy Pfahler added 12. Sentinel finishes the season 7-12.