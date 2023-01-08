Missoula Hellgate improves to 2-0 in Western AA play with win over Helena High

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate's girls basketball team picked up a big early conference win on Saturday afternoon with a 44-30 victory over Helena High.

The Knights improve to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Western AA, while Helena fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Alex Covill led the way for Hellgate with 14 points while Gianna Passuccio added nine points for the Knights.

It was a low scoring affair between the two programs as Hellgate led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter and 17-10 at halftime. Though Hellgate would lead by double-digits in the third quarter, Helena wouldn't quit and trimmed the deficit to 26-19 by the end of the third quarter.

From there, the Knights found their groove and pulled away down the stretch in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Both teams combined for 51 fouls in the game.

Alex Bullock led Helena High with eight points.

