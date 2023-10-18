Watch Now
Missoula Big Sky's Kadynce Couture commits to Idaho women's basketball

Kadynce Couture 2.jpg
Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Missoula Big Sky's Kadynce Couture runs drills during basketball practice.
Kadynce Couture 2.jpg
Posted at 9:49 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 23:49:22-04

MISSOULA — One of the top prospects in Montana high school girls basketball is staying in the Big Sky Conference, but is headed west once she completes high school.

Missoula Big Sky junior Kadynce Couture announced her commitment to the Idaho women's basketball program on Tuesday evening via social media, a steal for the Vandals who snatched a homegrown recruit from conference rivals Montana and Montana State.

"V's all the way up," Couture wrote on social media with photos in an Idaho uniform and a graphic announcing her commitment.

Couture's commitment is a big splash for Idaho's Class of 2025 recruits and first-year head coach Carrie Eighmey. Couture is becoming one of the most sought-after recruits in recent history in Montana, and chose Idaho over UM, MSU and a number of schools in the Mountain West Conference.

MTN Sports caught up with Couture in the spring at the conclusion of her sophomore year about her recruitment as she was entering her pivotal summer before her junior year. Notably, Couture received her first offer from MSU before playing a single minute of high school basketball.

As this summer progressed with the Northwest Blazers AAU team, Couture began to pick up more offers from schools in the Mountain West.

The athletic wing has been a force on the court for Big Sky since she arrived. Couture started right away as a freshman, and last year in 15 regular-season games as a sophomore, Couture averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Couture led the young Eagles squad back to the State AA basketball tournament for the first time since 2016.

With Couture and a number of other breakthrough talents on their roster, Big Sky is expected to be one of the top contenders for a run at the Class AA title this coming winter.

