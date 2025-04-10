Missoula Big Sky's Avory DeCoite announces commitment to Montana Lady Griz

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz have found their first high school recruit from the Class of 2026, and they didn't have to look far to find her.

Missoula Big Sky point guard Avory DeCoite announced her commitment to the hometown Lady Griz on Thursday morning via social media.

The Lady Griz get their first commitment of the Nate Harris era as well as from the Class of 2026 and it’s right in their backyard with Big Sky’s Avory Decoite ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gKho1SUPvU — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) April 10, 2025

"FULL CIRCLE," DeCoite wrote with a graphic attached of her in a Lady Griz uniform. "Beyond blessed to commit to the University of Montana. Thank you to everyone who's been part of the journey. Go Lady Griz!"

DeCoite posted an initial offer from UM on March 25 after a visit with the program.

Along with being UM's first known commitment for the Class of 2026, DeCoite is the first high school commit and recruit in the new era under head coach Nate Harris, who was officially hired to lead the program back in mid-March.

A three-year varsity player for the Eagles with all-state accolades to her name, DeCoite is coming off of a junior year that saw her miss most of the season after suffering a knee injury in the offseason. She returned just in time for the season's conclusion including Big Sky's run to a third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament in Bozeman.

For the Eagles, it was their first trophy at state since 2009.

Alongside a senior class headlined by Montana State signee Kadynce Couture, DeCoite has been an instrumental part of Big Sky's turnaround the past three seasons. The program struggled for a number of challenging seasons, but the Eagles made the State AA tournament in 2023 — DeCoite's freshman season where she was already the starter at point guard — which was Big Sky's first appearance at state since 2016.

DeCoite competes for the Northwest Blazers AAU team where she will compete this offseason heading into her senior year.