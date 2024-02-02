Watch Now
Missoula Big Sky completes crosstown sweeps, tops Missoula Sentinel

Posted at 10:33 PM, Feb 01, 2024
MISSOULA — The Missoula Big Sky girls basketball team completed the sweep of crosstown basketball matchups on Thursday evening, as the Eagles defeated the Missoula Sentinel Spartans 53-31 at Big Sky High School.

The win means Big Sky went 4-0 in crosstown meetings with Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate in the regular season.

Audrey Hale exploded for 22 points as she knocked down six 3-pointers in the game. Sadie McGuinn and Kadynce Couture each added nine points for the Eagles who started fast and led 31-6 at halftime and never looked back.

Emily McElmurry led Sentinel with 17 points on the night.

Big Sky improved to 11-1 overall and 8-0 in Western AA play as they remain atop the league standings. Meanwhile, Sentinel fell to 7-6 overall and 4-5 in Western AA play.

