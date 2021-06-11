Kalispell Glacier's Emma Anderson ready for Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series

WHITEFISH — The standard is held pretty high with the Montana girls basketball team ahead of the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series this weekend. The team has won seven straight contests as they get set to take on the best players from Wyoming once again.

Kalispell Glacier High School basketball player and Montana Western commit Emma Anderson is the only female representing western Montana, and she said she could not be more excited to represent home.

"I mean, it's super crazy. I honestly wasn't really expecting it," Anderson said. "I'm like one of the few from my high school in town that has been chosen to come here. I started off with a rough high school career, so being able to end it with this is an honor, I know I'm super excited to show my town and show the west what I am here for."

Anderson has played with a lot of the same girls her whole basketball career, but she is looking forward to continue to elevate her game this weekend and learn from the best from around the state of Montana.

"Definitely different because I've played with the same group of girls, basically my whole life," Anderson said. "And so I am all about getting to know people and knowing that I'm not maybe the best on the court and like I have to work through it, but still being able to show off. This is great seeing everyone's different ways of playing and just making me better as it goes and stuff like that."

Anderson's basketball career will continue next year with Western and she said as soon as she stepped foot on campus, she knew it was a place that she could call home.

"I went down and visited in the fall and I practiced with them and it was just a really good, great chemistry with the team," Anderson said. "They were all super nice and the major, I'm going into education. So that was just a perfect fit for me. I really just thought one day that it really just clicked with me. And I knew that that's where I wanted to be."

Friday's game will be played in Sheridan, Wyoming, while the Saturday contest will be held in Billings between the Montana and Wyoming All-Stars.

