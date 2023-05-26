Josh Huestis hosting Montana Elite Invitational this weekend

HELENA — Former C.M. Russell, Stanford and NBA standout Josh Huestis is bringing a first of its kind event to Montana this weekend.

The Montana Elite Invitational is set for May 28-29 at Carroll College and will feature the top freshman, sophomore and junior basketball players in the state showcasing their skills in front of scouts from over a dozen colleges.

Huestis created a committee of coaches that recommended top collegiate prospects.

“It’s super exciting, dozens of college are going to be there to watch in person and even more will watch the live stream we’ve set up,” Huestis said. “We have 52 of the best prospects on the state both boys and girls representing Class AA down to Class C, they’re going to compete against each other and show what they’ve got.”

Huestis retired from professional basketball last summer after eight seasons at various levels, including three seasons with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder who selected him in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He moved to Bozeman with his wife and son and started The Josh Huestis Foundation, a non-profit aimed at positively impacting the lives of youth in Montana.

His goal is to provide up and coming players with opportunities that never existed in Montana.

“I have always wanted to be for other kids what I wish I had growing up,” he said. “So hopefully this will help level the playing field and give them more opportunities.”

The event starts Sunday with round robin games that are closed to the public, but tickets are on sale for Monday’s 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. session which will include championship games and MVP awards.

“It’s going to be great games with some of the best players in the state,” Huestis said. “And all of the proceeds from ticket sales go towards my foundation to hopefully continue to do this event each year and help some of the other initiatives we’ve got going on.”

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Rosters for the 2023 MEI are below.

Boys

Fischer Brown – Fergus

Mason Dethman – Froid

Parker Link – Missoula Hellgate

Axel Becker – Stanford

Bohdi Brenden – Malta

Zicciah Callison-Blake – Lockwood

Anthony Schacht – Billings Skyview

Darcy Merchant Jr. - Billings Central

Easton Sant – Missoula Hellgate

Noah Cummings – Flathead

Jaxan Lieberg – Helena

Hudson Luedtke – Butte

Maclain Burckley – Billings Senior

Ben Erbacher – Billings West

Ayden Salter – Billings Central

Tevin Wetzel – Helena

Mason Meier – Columbus

Cooper Tyson – Billings West

Reese Paulson – Belt

Hayden Steffenson – Colombus

Tracen Jilot – Box Elder

Kellen Harrison – Bozeman

Eli Quinn – Frenchtown

Bram Handran – Scobey

Kash Keller – Havre

Kash Embry - Bozeman

Kyler Engellant - Dillon

Reynolds Johnston - Missoula Loyola

Ethan Stack - Missoula Loyola

Girls

Kadynce Couture – Missoula Big Sky

Chloe Larsen – Missoula Hellgate

Avory Decoite – Missoula Big Sky

Teagan Erickson – North Country

Emily Mcelmurry – Missoula Sentinel

Kennedy Moore – Flathead

Tailey Harris – Lockwood

Paige Lofing – Huntley Project

Sydney Pierce – Billings West

Jada Davis – Gallatin

Mason Quinn – Frenchtown

Amaya Jarvis – Havre

Kylie Konen – Beaverhead County

Annika Stergar – Billings Central

Hallie Neibauer – Chinook

Brooklyn Pierce – Billings West

Kourtney Grossman – Billings West

Paige Wasson – North Country

Kamryn Reinker – Billings Central

Paeten Gunlock – Big Fork

Braeden Gunlock – Big Fork

Halle Fitzgerald – Beaverhead County

Maddison O’Connor – Baker

Taylee Chirrick – Roberts

Ava Davey – Big Fork