Josh Huestis hosting Montana Elite Invitational this weekend

HELENA — Former C.M. Russell, Stanford and NBA standout Josh Huestis is bringing a first of its kind event to Montana this weekend.
The Montana Elite Invitational is set for May 28-29 at Carroll College and will feature the top freshman, sophomore and junior basketball players in the state showcasing their skills in front of scouts from over a dozen colleges.
Huestis created a committee of coaches that recommended top collegiate prospects.
“It’s super exciting, dozens of college are going to be there to watch in person and even more will watch the live stream we’ve set up,” Huestis said. “We have 52 of the best prospects on the state both boys and girls representing Class AA down to Class C, they’re going to compete against each other and show what they’ve got.”
Huestis retired from professional basketball last summer after eight seasons at various levels, including three seasons with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder who selected him in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He moved to Bozeman with his wife and son and started The Josh Huestis Foundation, a non-profit aimed at positively impacting the lives of youth in Montana.
His goal is to provide up and coming players with opportunities that never existed in Montana.
“I have always wanted to be for other kids what I wish I had growing up,” he said. “So hopefully this will help level the playing field and give them more opportunities.”
The event starts Sunday with round robin games that are closed to the public, but tickets are on sale for Monday’s 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. session which will include championship games and MVP awards.
“It’s going to be great games with some of the best players in the state,” Huestis said. “And all of the proceeds from ticket sales go towards my foundation to hopefully continue to do this event each year and help some of the other initiatives we’ve got going on.”
You can purchase tickets by clicking here.
Rosters for the 2023 MEI are below.
Boys
Fischer Brown – Fergus
Mason Dethman – Froid
Parker Link – Missoula Hellgate
Axel Becker – Stanford
Bohdi Brenden – Malta
Zicciah Callison-Blake – Lockwood
Anthony Schacht – Billings Skyview
Darcy Merchant Jr. - Billings Central
Easton Sant – Missoula Hellgate
Noah Cummings – Flathead
Jaxan Lieberg – Helena
Hudson Luedtke – Butte
Maclain Burckley – Billings Senior
Ben Erbacher – Billings West
Ayden Salter – Billings Central
Tevin Wetzel – Helena
Darci Merchant Jr. – Billings Central
Mason Meier – Columbus
Cooper Tyson – Billings West
Reese Paulson – Belt
Hayden Steffenson – Colombus
Tracen Jilot – Box Elder
Kellen Harrison – Bozeman
Eli Quinn – Frenchtown
Bram Handran – Scobey
Kash Keller – Havre
Kash Embry - Bozeman
Kyler Engellant - Dillon
Reynolds Johnston - Missoula Loyola
Ethan Stack - Missoula Loyola
Girls
Kadynce Couture – Missoula Big Sky
Chloe Larsen – Missoula Hellgate
Avory Decoite – Missoula Big Sky
Teagan Erickson – North Country
Emily Mcelmurry – Missoula Sentinel
Kennedy Moore – Flathead
Tailey Harris – Lockwood
Paige Lofing – Huntley Project
Sydney Pierce – Billings West
Jada Davis – Gallatin
Mason Quinn – Frenchtown
Amaya Jarvis – Havre
Kylie Konen – Beaverhead County
Annika Stergar – Billings Central
Hallie Neibauer – Chinook
Brooklyn Pierce – Billings West
Kourtney Grossman – Billings West
Paige Wasson – North Country
Kamryn Reinker – Billings Central
Paeten Gunlock – Big Fork
Braeden Gunlock – Big Fork
Halle Fitzgerald – Beaverhead County
Maddison O’Connor – Baker
Taylee Chirrick – Roberts
Ava Davey – Big Fork