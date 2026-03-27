Jerry Schmitz retires after 11 seasons coaching Great Falls High girls

GREAT FALLS — After nearly three decades on the sidelines, longtime Great Falls High girls basketball coach Jerry Schmitz is stepping away.

Great Falls Public Schools announced Schmitz’s retirement this week, bringing an end to a 27-season coaching career within the district — including the past 11 years leading the Bison program.

During his tenure at Great Falls High, Schmitz guided the Bison to the 2016 Class AA state championship game, falling by just one point to Bozeman. The team also made three additional state tournament appearances under his leadership.

In a statement, school officials thanked him for his dedication to both the sport and the Great Falls community, noting the care he showed for his players throughout his career.

Basketball has long been a family affair for Schmitz. His daughters — Molly, Megan and Michaela Schmitz — were All-State performers for the Bison and each played in college. His sons Jerry Jr. and Matthew were Bison and played college sports as well. Two of his granddaughters, Cadence and Ellison Graham, currently star for Butte High.

Schmitz’s impact on the game also extends beyond the high school level. He is a member of the University of Providence Argo Hall of Fame, where he is No. 4 on the all-time scoring list.

With Schmitz stepping down, Great Falls High will begin its search for a new head coach. The position is set to be posted April 1, with applications available through the GFPS website.

