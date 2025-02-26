Jefferson girls riding three-game winning streak into District 5B tournament

BOULDER — Postseason high school basketball is here — and few teams seem better positioned to go on a March run than the Jefferson girls.

In Clint Layng’s first year as head coach of the Panthers, he has his team sitting at 15-3 overall and riding a three-game winning streak into the District 5B tournament.

“Yeah, that’s our goal is to play our best ball this time of year,” said Layng. “Take it one game at a time. Tournaments are different scenarios — I mean, it doesn’t matter how many times you’ve beaten teams during the season. You’ve got to do it again. And our goal is just one game at a time and try to advance each weekend.”

But perhaps more integral to Jefferson’s success this season than coaching is the bond the Panthers’ players share.

“I think just the group of girls we have ... we all love basketball,” said senior forward Cameron Toney. “We all love playing together. We’re all best friends, and obviously Mr. Layng has been really a help this year with our team, too.”

Junior center Ryian Eveland described her team’s atmosphere as always positive.

“No one’s ever worried, ‘Is this girl mad at me?,’” said Eveland. “It’s always just like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to go to practice and hang out with my friends.’ It’s always just positive energy and jokes all around. It’s fun.”

Jefferson will look to carry that positive energy through the 5B tournament, which tips off Wednesday and will ultimately advance three teams to the Southern B divisional.

“I’m just really excited for districts,” said Toney. “I love tournaments, and being my last one, I’m just really excited to play these games with my friends for the last time.”

Layng cited his team’s chemistry as a reason for their success.

“They really play well together,” said Layng. “They care for one another. They’ve worked hard. They’ve bought in, and they’re having a lot of fun. And they play with a lot of energy, and it’s just been a great year so far.”

