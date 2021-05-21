Watch
High School SportsHigh School Girls Basketball

Actions

Jace Henderson named girls basketball coach at Missoula Big Sky

Henderson is a former Lady Griz standout, coach
items.[0].image.alt
Montana Athletics
Former Montana Lady Griz player and assistant coach Jace Henderson has been named the head girls basketball coach at Missoula Big Sky.
Montana Lady Griz vs. Portland State Vikings
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 12:51:31-04

MISSOULA — Jace Henderson is staying in Missoula to continue her coaching career.

The former Montana Lady Griz women's basketball standout and assistant coach has been named the head coach of the girls basketball program at Missoula Big Sky, the school announced on Friday. The job will be Henderson's first as a head coach.

"We are very excited to welcome Jace," Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed said in a statement. "She will be an amazing addition to Big Sky athletics. We are confident that she will take our program in the direction we expect it to go and will serve as an exceptional role model to our student-athletes and community."

Henderson will be the third coach in three years for the Big Sky girls basketball program. She succeeds Jordan Featherman who coached the Eagles this past season.

Big Sky last made the Class AA state tournament in 2016.

Henderson, a Billings Senior graduate, spent one year with Montana's volleyball program before making the switch to the Lady Griz basketball team for four years. She became the team's starter and star her final two seasons, and averaged 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for her career in 111 games at Montana. In her senior year, she averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and was named second-team all-Big Sky Conference.

Henderson spent the 2019-20 season as a graduate assistant with the Lady Griz and was promoted to full-time assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app