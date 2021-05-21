Jace Henderson named girls basketball coach at Missoula Big Sky

MISSOULA — Jace Henderson is staying in Missoula to continue her coaching career.

The former Montana Lady Griz women's basketball standout and assistant coach has been named the head coach of the girls basketball program at Missoula Big Sky, the school announced on Friday. The job will be Henderson's first as a head coach.

"We are very excited to welcome Jace," Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed said in a statement. "She will be an amazing addition to Big Sky athletics. We are confident that she will take our program in the direction we expect it to go and will serve as an exceptional role model to our student-athletes and community."

Henderson will be the third coach in three years for the Big Sky girls basketball program. She succeeds Jordan Featherman who coached the Eagles this past season.

Big Sky last made the Class AA state tournament in 2016.

Henderson, a Billings Senior graduate, spent one year with Montana's volleyball program before making the switch to the Lady Griz basketball team for four years. She became the team's starter and star her final two seasons, and averaged 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for her career in 111 games at Montana. In her senior year, she averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and was named second-team all-Big Sky Conference.

Henderson spent the 2019-20 season as a graduate assistant with the Lady Griz and was promoted to full-time assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.