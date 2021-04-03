High school stars shine on Day 1 of Hi-Line Invitational

HAVRE — The 34th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament started on Friday at Havre High School with eight games, a 3-point competition and a dunk contest.

Bozeman’s Ty Huse and Froid-Medicine Lake’s Sidney Dethman were the boys and girls 3-point champions, with Huse outshooting Dethman 16-8 in the final shootout.

Great Falls High senior Drew Wyman won the dunk contest with a 360-degree slam in the finals, outlasting Huntley Project’s Noah Bouchard who missed his finals attempt.

The tournament will continue with four more round-robin games on Saturday morning before champions are crowned during the consolation and finals games in the afternoon.

Results from each game below:

GIRLS

Class AA 70, Class A 65

Helena Capital’s Dani Bartsch led Class AA to a 70-65 win over the Class A girls with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Missoula Hellgate’s Addy Heaphy and Bailee Sayler joined Bartsch in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Billings Central’s Mya Hansen led Class A with 15 points, but her team was out-rebounded by Class AA 43-28.

Class B 56, Class C 48

Forsyth’s Lindsey Hein led the Class B girls to a 56-48 win over Class C. Hein, a future Montana State Bobcat, scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Fort Benton’s Aspen Giese led Class C with 12 points.

Class B 72, Class A 40

The Class B girls dominated the second half to rout Class A 72-40 on Day One of the tournament. Lindsey Hein again led her team with 10 points, with Bailey Finn, Allison Kunze and Megan Baxter adding eight points each. Billings Central’s Mya Hansen led all scorers with 17 for Class A.

Class C 53, Class AA 50

Scobey’s Gracee Lekvold scored 10 points to lead the Class C girls to a 53-50 win over Class AA. Class C built a 10-point lead at halftime, before Class AA chipped away and got within striking distance in the fourth quarter. Missoula Hellgate teammates Bailee Sayler and Addy Heaphy led Class AA with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

BOYS

Class C 62, Class B 59

Scobey’s Aiden Fishell led ta balanced scoring attack for the Class C boys in a 62-59 win over Class B. Fishell had 10 points, while Hayden Diekhans of Fort Benton and Bryce Grebe of Melstone each had nine. Chinook’s Ethan Bell and Twin Bridges' Charlie Kruer pitched in eight points apiece. Rocky Boy’s Joe Demontiney led Class B with 10 points.

Class AA 71, Class A 49

Four players scored in double figures for the Class AA boys in a 71-49 win over Class A. Missoula Sentinel’s Tony Frohlich-Fair scored 16 points, Great Falls High’s Reed Harris added 14 while his GFH teammate Drew Wyman and Billings Skyview’s Ky Kouba each added 10. Frenchtown’s Brandon Finley scored 10 for Class A.

Class A 84, Class B 74

The Class A boys used a dominant second half to pull away from Class B 84-74. Five players scored in double figures for Class A led by Frenchtown’s Brandon Finley with 15 points, Billings Central’s Malachi Stewart with 13 points, Polson’s Colton Graham and Lewistown’s Royce Robinson with 11 and Dillon’s Jon Kirkley with 10. Malta’s Kooper Oxarart led Class B with 14 points, Joe Demontiney had 12 and Colstrip’s Caleb Cole added 10.

Class AA 75, Class C 61

Levi Torgerson caught fire for Class AA, hitting 6 of 8 shots from deep for 20 points to lead Class AA to a come-from-behind win over Class C. The Class C boys led 40-29 at half, but Class AA outscored their opponents 46-21 in the second half. Tony Frohlich-Fair also scored 20, while Drew Wyman added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Fort Benton’s Hayden Diekhans led Class C with 13 points.