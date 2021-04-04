Hi-Line Invitational Tournament wraps up in Havre

HAVRE -- The 34th Hi-Line Invitational Tournament concluded Saturday evening at the Havre High School Gymnasium.
The Class C girls defeated the Class B girls in the title game by a score of 61-49. Fort Benton's Aspen Giese led all scorers with 18 points.
In the boys title game, Class AA downed Class A, 63-48. Tony Frohlich-Fair of Missoula Sentinel scored a team high 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The girls consolation game went to the Class AA girls, who defeated Class A by a score of 68-42. The boys consolation game went to Class B, who outlasted Class C by a score of 67-65.
Giese claimed girls MVP honors, while the boys Most Valuable Player honors went to Drew Wyman and Tony Frolich-Fair.
Girls All-Star Team
Kylie Lantz-Helena
Dani Bartsch-Helena Capital
Mya Hansen-Billings Central
Isabelle Erickson-Billings Central
Taya Trottier-Harlem
Hailee Brandon-Big Timber
Shyan Krass-Turner
Sydney Dethman-Froid-Medicine Lake
Lindsey Hein-Forsyth
Aspen Giese (MVP)
Boys All-Star Team
Caden Handran-Scobey
Hayden Diekhans-Fort Benton
Will Burns-Missoula Loyola
Noah Brouchard-Huntley Project
Malachi Stewart-Billings Central
Colter Bales-Laurel
Levi Torgerson-Great Falls
Payton Sanders-Billings Skyview
Brandon Finnley-Frenchtown
Drew Wyman-Great Falls (Co-MVP)
Tony Frolich-Fair-Missoula Sentinel (Co-MVP)
Girls Awards:
Three-Point Champion: Sydney Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake
Assist Leader: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
Rebound Leader: Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital
Scoring Champion: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
Miss Hustle: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey
Boys Awards:
3-Point Champion: Ty Huse, Bozeman
Assist Leader: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls
Rebound Leader: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
Scoring Leader: Tony Frolich-Fair, Missoula Sentinel
Mr. Hustle: Reed Harris, Great Falls
Slam Dunk Champion: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
Note: In 2014, Adam Huse and Matt Wyman won the 3-point shootout and slam dunk titles, respectively. In 2021, their brothers Ty Huse and Drew Wyman won the 3-point shoot and slam dunk titles.
CONSOLATION SCORES:
Class AA Girls 68, Class A Girls 42
Class C Boys 67, Class B Boys 65
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCORES:
Class C Girls 61, Class B Girls 49
Class AA Boys 63, Class A Boys 48