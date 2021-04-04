Hi-Line Invitational Tournament wraps up in Havre

HAVRE -- The 34th Hi-Line Invitational Tournament concluded Saturday evening at the Havre High School Gymnasium.

The Class C girls defeated the Class B girls in the title game by a score of 61-49. Fort Benton's Aspen Giese led all scorers with 18 points.

In the boys title game, Class AA downed Class A, 63-48. Tony Frohlich-Fair of Missoula Sentinel scored a team high 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The girls consolation game went to the Class AA girls, who defeated Class A by a score of 68-42. The boys consolation game went to Class B, who outlasted Class C by a score of 67-65.

Giese claimed girls MVP honors, while the boys Most Valuable Player honors went to Drew Wyman and Tony Frolich-Fair.

Girls All-Star Team

Kylie Lantz-Helena

Dani Bartsch-Helena Capital

Mya Hansen-Billings Central

Isabelle Erickson-Billings Central

Taya Trottier-Harlem

Hailee Brandon-Big Timber

Shyan Krass-Turner

Sydney Dethman-Froid-Medicine Lake

Lindsey Hein-Forsyth

Aspen Giese (MVP)

Boys All-Star Team

Caden Handran-Scobey

Hayden Diekhans-Fort Benton

Will Burns-Missoula Loyola

Noah Brouchard-Huntley Project

Malachi Stewart-Billings Central

Colter Bales-Laurel

Levi Torgerson-Great Falls

Payton Sanders-Billings Skyview

Brandon Finnley-Frenchtown

Drew Wyman-Great Falls (Co-MVP)

Tony Frolich-Fair-Missoula Sentinel (Co-MVP)

Girls Awards:

Three-Point Champion: Sydney Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake

Assist Leader: Mya Hansen, Billings Central

Rebound Leader: Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital

Scoring Champion: Mya Hansen, Billings Central

Miss Hustle: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey

Boys Awards:

3-Point Champion: Ty Huse, Bozeman

Assist Leader: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls

Rebound Leader: Drew Wyman, Great Falls

Scoring Leader: Tony Frolich-Fair, Missoula Sentinel

Mr. Hustle: Reed Harris, Great Falls

Slam Dunk Champion: Drew Wyman, Great Falls

Note: In 2014, Adam Huse and Matt Wyman won the 3-point shootout and slam dunk titles, respectively. In 2021, their brothers Ty Huse and Drew Wyman won the 3-point shoot and slam dunk titles.

CONSOLATION SCORES:

Class AA Girls 68, Class A Girls 42

Class C Boys 67, Class B Boys 65

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCORES:

Class C Girls 61, Class B Girls 49

Class AA Boys 63, Class A Boys 48

