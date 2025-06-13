'Her legacy is being just Jada': Eastern Washington commit Davis building tradition at Gallatin

BOZEMAN — Jada Davis just finished her junior year at Bozeman Gallatin, one in which she helped bring home the program's first state title in girls basketball and became the first in program history to join the 1,000-point club.

Now, she's the first basketball player from the school to announce her commitment to a Division I program.

In April, Davis announced she’d be taking her talents to Cheney, Wash., and suit up for Eastern Washington of the Big Sky Conference.

"When I went down there for my visit, they just felt like they were a home," said Davis, a senior-to-be at Gallatin. "It just felt like a home. When I went there I felt safe, I felt like I fit in right away when I went there."

Her mother, Bradi Chapman, also explained how comfortable Davis felt on her visit with Eastern.

"Eastern was definitely the most at ease I saw her," she said. "The girls took her, and there were hours where I didn’t know where she was, and that was different than any of the other visits because the other visits where very, 'this is where we’re at all the time.'

"And at Eastern it was just so relaxed and so welcoming. She kept saying it felt like home, and I would say she looked like she felt at home there."

There’s no doubt Davis has etched a legacy into the Gallatin program, one that still has a year left to build on, but her mom emphasized who Davis is as a teammate, and that the person she is has shined the most.

"You can take away all the points and all the awards and all that," Chapman said as she started tearing up. "I’m proud of of her for who she is and for representing girls basketball, for representing herself, always being humble and kind. I think her legacy is being just Jada."

Davis having her support system by her side through her career is something she credits her success to.

"Whether we’re in Ohio or Billings, she’s always there, and just to be able to have her support through ups and downs and being able to celebrate the highs and lows with her is really special," Davis said about her mom.

Davis has made basketball her life, spending her springs and summers traveling all over the country showcasing her skills with her AAU team.

"She’s been to 38 states and played basketball in almost every single one," Chapman said with a laugh. "I think Hawaii was the only one we said that she didn’t dribble a basketball in. I just think that travel has been so amazing. Watching them win the National 15U Rise tournament, that was amazing."

Accomplishing the ultimate goals Davis set for herself didn’t come without years of hard work and sacrifice. It was that grind that got her to where she is today.

"Keep your head held high and always push through and push through," Davis said. "You know, I think you always have lows and you always have highs, that’s what kind of got me to where I am today. I’m thankful for those moments because I’m here today, and I’m where I’m at today because of those few years."

"She’s up in the morning and playing," Chapman explained. "She’s home late playing. It’s the weekends. You know, they always say, you can choose personal life or your basketball life.

"She sacrificed a lot of her personal life for her basketball life because that’s what she loves and that’s what her goals and dreams are. Making them come true and seeing that is something I’m so proud of for her."

