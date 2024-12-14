Helena High, Helena Capital girls ready to go as basketball season tips off

HELENA — The Helena High and Helena Capital girls basketball teams both tip off their seasons Saturday afternoon at home. In anticipation of the big day, MTN Sports caught up with both teams as they prepare for their respective seasons.

“Yeah, it’s like any other preseason honestly,” said Helena head coach Ben Dudek. “You know, we’re doing a couple things that are new this year that we haven’t done in the past.

"So, we’re making sure that those things are as crisp as possible before tomorrow. ... But, it’s been a lot of fun. The girls are working hard, and we’re excited to start tomorrow.”

Dudek said his team is taking everything one day at a time — and it’s a message that Dudek’s players seem to have absorbed.

“Ultimately, we have a goal at the end of the season,” said Helena senior Madilyn Todorovich. “But like I said, we’re just taking each day one at a time. And yeah, like so, each game we’re trying to get that one. And then we’ll move onto the next. So, we’re just taking one step at a time.”

Across town, the Capital Bruins were also preparing for their season.

“The team’s been great,” said Capital head coach Mathew Reyant. “It’s been a great ten days or whatever – I think we’re on practice number nine right now. So (I’m) just really appreciative of the girls working hard as we go through this process. And (I have) no complaints so far.”

And those good vibes extended from the coaches to the players.

“It has been awesome. This year has definitely been my favorite so far,” said Capital senior forward Taylor Zanto. “I’m just most excited to grow with my team. We’re just going to take everything day-by-day, and I’m just excited to see how far we can get.”

