Helena High girls make state basketball tournament for first time since 2019

HELENA — The Helena High girls basketball team defeated Kalispell Glacier Thursday night, clinching a Class AA state tournament berth for the first time since 2019.

“Yeah, I think it was really exciting,” said senior point guard Addison Roush. “From all the years past we haven’t quite got there, and I think it was really exciting for all the seniors especially, and all the girls who’ve been on the team last year. So, yeah, it was just super emotional and super exciting for all of us.”

Fellow senior guard Grace Murgel also called the moment the buzzer sounded exciting.

“It was kind of like new to us,” said Murgel. “Obviously, we’ve wanted it before, but we’ve never known what it felt like. And it was just kind of surreal. It was kind of like all of the hard work paying off and reaching our goal that we haven’t reached in ... six years for this program.”

And while the Bengals reaching their state tournament goal certainly required hard work, it also required a tight-knit group of teammates with a special bond.

“I think just, like, the family love is definitely there,” said Roush. “A lot of us have played together just the last couple of years, but I think just all getting along and being more of a family than a team helps.”

And with those family-like relationships supporting them, the Bengals will make their state-tournament debuts next week with confidence in one another.

“I’m just excited to play all of the best teams in the state,” said Murgel. “We played some of the East teams early in the season. But, I think we’ve improved so much since we played them, and I think we can give them our best shot.”