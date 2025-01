Prev Next

Posted

HELENA — The Helena Class AA girls basketball teams hosted their Missoula counterparts Tuesday night. Helena High edged Missoula Sentinel 43-41. Missoula Hellgate topped Helena Capital 36-25. Full highlights from both games are contained in the video above.



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.