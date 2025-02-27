Helena Christian girls win first state title since 2010

EAST HELENA — The Montana Christian Athletic Association held its annual high school basketball state tournaments over the weekend, and for the first time in 15 years, the Helena Christian girls are state champions.

“It was so exciting because I know we’ve worked so hard for this moment,” said Helena Christian point guard Kalyn Canney. “And after practice we would always chant the title of the state championship, what day it was. So, we’d chant ‘two, twenty-two, twenty-five.’ So, we knew it was the outcome, but we knew we had to give the outcome to God, so that we could enjoy the process. And as soon as that buzzer went off, I just knew that we had overcome. And it was so exciting.”

But outshining the gleam of the state championship trophy are the relationships that formed the foundation of Helena Christian’s championship squad.

“It’s really rewarding,” said Helena Christian head coach Bethany Brownlee. “And I think what’s even more rewarding is we’ve talked all season about not being attached to the outcome and really focusing on the process of the team that we wanted to become. And so, I think even more important than the championship is the bonds that these girls have forged between each other and just the love that they have for each other.”

Helena Christian senior short corner Eliza Dobyns said that getting to share the state title with her teammates and coaches meant everything to her.

“My teammates are my best friends,” said Dobyns. “And so, I think it was just really fun to have one last season playing sports with them. We’re all just really close friends, and I love making memories with them.”

And it’s those relationships that carried the Rams through their season’s lows and ultimately lifted them to their season’s championship pinnacle.

“This year, I had a lot of health problems, like I had mono and whooping cough and stuff,” said Canney. “It was hard for me. I had a lot of mental battles. And to know that my coaches were there, giving me bible verses, that just encouraged me through. This time was a huge part of my walk with God and a huge part of this season, and I’m really grateful for it.”