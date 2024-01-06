Helena Capital, Helena High sweep Kalispell Glacier, Flathead in night one of weekend doubleheader

HELENA — It was a Western AA girls basketball doubleheader Friday night in the Capital City, where Helena High and Helena Capital came away victorious over Kalispell Flathead and Kalispell Glacier, respectively.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Helena high starting to hustle back on defense after another Avery Kraft (no.5) basket

Helena High 43, Kalispell Flathead 24

Helena started fast and would continue that mentality all night long, as fifth-year head coach Ben Dudek had his team in a full-court press throughout the first half and into the second.

Bengals senior Avery Kraft was feeling it from the field, leading her squad to a 43-24 win in the Jungle.

Fellow Helena senior Kylee Gardipee would reach double figures on the boards.

Helena Capital 38, Kalispell Glacier 17

Over at the Bears Den, it was a defensive battle with Helena Capital running away with the 38-17 victory over the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Third-year Lady Bruins basketball head coach, Katie Garcin-Forba looks on during Friday night's game versus Kalispell Glacier

Capital shot 4 of 13 from 3-point range and 12 of 14 from the free throw line in a game where Gracie Mockel (15 rebounds) and Taylor Sayers (seven rebounds) would each finish with 11 points for the Bruins.

Glacier struggled from the floor, shooting under 15% from the field in its first game of the weekend. Reese Ramey would finish the game with eight points, knocking down two triples. Ramey had a couple of turnovers to go along with her six rebounds as well. Noah Fincher added five boards of her own and a couple of assists.



Glacier (2-3 overall, 0-1 Western AA) will head to Helena High to take on the Bengals (3-2, 1-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Capital (2-3, 1-0) will play host to Flathead (3-2, 0-1) at the same time.