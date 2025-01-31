Great Falls High girls take down CMR in first crosstown hoops clash

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High girls took down Great Falls CMR 34-30 at home to claim the first crosstown basketball matchup of the season in the Electric City.

After CMR scored the first points of the game, Great Falls High quickly took the lead and never relinquished it in a low-scoring affair.

Kendall Gonser and Scarlett Harris led the way for the Bison with 12 points apiece. Rhema Pace was the only Rustler in double figures with 10 points.

Great Falls High improves to 4-6 overall with a 2-4 mark in Eastern AA play. CMR falls to 2-7 overall and a 1-4 mark in the conference.

