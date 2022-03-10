State AA girls: Billings West holds off Missoula Sentinel, Hellgate blasts Great Falls CMR

(Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with game recaps and video highlights.)

BILLINGS - Missoula Sentinel built a strong second-half run and cut a double-digit deficit to just two before second-seeded Billings West survived their opening round State AA Girls Tournament game 58-48 Thursday morning at First Interstate Arena.

The Spartans connected on just two field goals in the first half and trailed 28-16 at break. The took the lead on a field goal 1:22 into the game, then beat the halftime buzzer for their only other basket.

But the third quarter was a different story as Sentinel went to work and trimmed it to two. The Bears responded with a run into the fourth capped by Halle Haber's three-pointer with 3:51 left to open the lead back to 10. They iced it with free throws.

West's Taylee Chirrick led all scores with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Bella Murphy was next for the Bears with 10.

The Spartans had two players hit double digits in scoring with Emily McElmurry's 12 and Megan Hamilton's 10.

Missoula Hellgate 71, Great Falls CMR 27

Hellgate enacted a running clock on Great Falls CMR in the fourth quarter on its way to a 71-27 win to earn a berth in Friday's semifinal against Billings West.

Hellgate opened up a 33-16 halftime lead but blew the game open in the third quarter, out-scoring CMR 26-7 to open up a 36-point lead. CMR turned the ball over 18 times and attempted 19 shots.

The Knights had several players in the scoring column, including three in double figures. Addy Heaphy led the way with 13 points, while Bailee Sayler added 12 and Alex Covill had 10. Five more Knights scored at least five points.

Missoula Hellgate and Billings West are slated to play Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinals. CMR will play Missoula Sentinel at 9 a.m. in loser-out action.