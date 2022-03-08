2022 Class AA state basketball scores, pairings

The 2022 Class AA state basketball tournaments starts Thursday in Billings. Updated scores and pairings are available below. For downloadable and printable PDFs of the brackets, please click here: BOYS, GIRLS
State AA
March 10-12 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings
Boys
Thursday, first round
Game 1: Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier, noon
Game 2: Helena Capital vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Missoula Big Sky vs. Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: Billings Senior vs. Butte, 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 2, noon, loser-out
Game 6: loser Game 3 vs. loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m., loser-out
Game 7: winner Game 1 vs. winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m., semifinal
Game 8: winner Game 3 vs. winner Game 4, 8 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 9: loser Game 7 vs. winner Game 6, 10:30 a.m., loser-out (at Billings Skyview)
Game 10: loser Game 8 vs. winner Game 5, 10:30 a.m., loser-out
Game 11: winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10, 5 p.m., consolation
Game 12: winner Game 7 vs. winner Game 8, 8:30 p.m., championship
Girls
Thursday, first round
Game 1: Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Missoula Hellgate vs. Great Falls CMR, 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: Kalispell Flathead vs. Billings Senior, 3:30 p.m.
Game 4: Billings Skyview vs. Butte, 5 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 2, 9 a.m., loser-out
Game 6: loser Game 3 vs. loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m., loser-out
Game 7: winner Game 1 vs. winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m., semifinal
Game 8: winner Game 3 vs. winner Game 4, 5 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 9: loser Game 7 vs. winner Game 6, 9 a.m., loser-out (at Billings Skyview)
Game 10: loser Game 8 vs. winner Game 7, 9 a.m., loser-out
Game 11: winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., consolation
Game 12: winner Game 7 vs. winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m., championship