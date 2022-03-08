2022 Class AA state basketball scores, pairings

The 2022 Class AA state basketball tournaments starts Thursday in Billings. Updated scores and pairings are available below. For downloadable and printable PDFs of the brackets, please click here: BOYS, GIRLS

State AA

March 10-12 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings

Boys

Thursday, first round

Game 1: Billings Skyview vs. Kalispell Glacier, noon

Game 2: Helena Capital vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Missoula Big Sky vs. Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Billings Senior vs. Butte, 8 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 2, noon, loser-out

Game 6: loser Game 3 vs. loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m., loser-out

Game 7: winner Game 1 vs. winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: winner Game 3 vs. winner Game 4, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 9: loser Game 7 vs. winner Game 6, 10:30 a.m., loser-out (at Billings Skyview)

Game 10: loser Game 8 vs. winner Game 5, 10:30 a.m., loser-out

Game 11: winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10, 5 p.m., consolation

Game 12: winner Game 7 vs. winner Game 8, 8:30 p.m., championship

Girls

Thursday, first round

Game 1: Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Missoula Hellgate vs. Great Falls CMR, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: Kalispell Flathead vs. Billings Senior, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Billings Skyview vs. Butte, 5 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 2, 9 a.m., loser-out

Game 6: loser Game 3 vs. loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m., loser-out

Game 7: winner Game 1 vs. winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: winner Game 3 vs. winner Game 4, 5 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 9: loser Game 7 vs. winner Game 6, 9 a.m., loser-out (at Billings Skyview)

Game 10: loser Game 8 vs. winner Game 7, 9 a.m., loser-out

Game 11: winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., consolation

Game 12: winner Game 7 vs. winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m., championship