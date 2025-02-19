Gallatin's Jada Davis first 1,000-point scorer in program history, 'making impact' since freshman year

BOZEMAN — Hitting 1,000 career points as a basketball player is something athletes at the top of their game strive for their entire high school careers. To make hitting the milestone even more impressive, Gallatin's Jada Davis is the first to do it in program history and achieved it as a junior.

"When I was in the third grade playing basketball, I could never imagine being here as a junior right now, hitting my 1,000th point," she said. "But, it’s super special, you know, to be a freshman and impact the way I did, but also be a junior now, an upperclassman, and keep it rolling."

"She’s been having an impact on this program since her freshman year, and I feel like that impact just continues to grow," Gallatin coach Taylor Cummings said. "Yeah, it was just a pretty special moment, and for her to do it so early in her career is pretty amazing."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin girls basketball celebrating Jada Davis' 1000th point milestone on Feb. 4.

Back on Feb. 4, the Raptor gym was full of family and friends as Davis started the game needing four points to eclipse to hit 1,000 for her career.

An eruption filled the gym as she sank an and-one to hit the milestone.

"I was excited because I knew I was just four points away," Davis explained. "So, kind of being able to not force anything, but kind of let the game come to me, not get too riled up, but also be able to experience everything once I hit that shot."

The celebrations continued postgame with the team, family and friends, as it sank in she was part of the elite club 1,000-point club.

"They’re a big part of my life and how I’ve been able to accomplish what I’ve been able to," Davis said. "So, I feel like having them there every step of the way has been really special and cool to be able to experience it with them."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Jada Davis hugging her mom after achieving 1,000 points ob Feb. 4.

Davis picked up the sport of basketball in third grade, and it quickly stuck. Seven years later, she’s leading a talented Gallatin squad, has an AAU national championship and a handful of NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

"I played a lot of sports in third grade, but this one has meant a lot," Davis said. "It’s my safe spot when I was having hard times in life in general, and then to be able to just go out there and have my mind be clear once I hit the basketball court, it just meant everything to me honestly."

Over her high school career the past few years, she’s been able to grow as a leader on the team.

"She’s more vocal," Cummings shared on her growth. "She’s more comfortable pushing her teammates, showing them, because she’s a high IQ player, and so she’s really stepping into that role of showing all the aspects of her game and spreading it to the rest of our team."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports

As Davis continues to flourish, one thing that has stayed consistent is the competitive spirit she brings into every game.

"I got in the gym, and I was like, 'I don’t like losing,'" Davis said when she reflected on playing against competition back in elementary school. "So, whenever I lost against them, I had to get in the gym and get better and then it grew into be the thing I’m passionate about."