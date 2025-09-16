High School College More Sports Watch Now
Frenchtown senior Mason Quinn commits to Boise State women's basketball

MISSOULA — One of Montana's top basketball talents has made her college commitment as she gets set to embark on her senior year.

Frenchtown forward Mason Quinn announced her pledge to Boise State's women's basketball program on Tuesday morning.

"I would like to thank all the people who were part of my journey and helped me find my new home," Quinn wrote on social media. "Along with my family for their endless love and support. Go Broncos!!"

An impact player and one of the Treasure State's most sought-after recruits in recent memory, Quinn's anticipated commitment comes as she's about to begin her final season as a Bronc before becoming a Bronco.

A three-year starter at Frenchtown, Quinn has helped lead the Broncs to the State A tournament every season she's been on the team, including a third-place finish in 2024.

As a junior, Quinn led Class A in scoring with 21.2 points per game while shooting 54% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range. She also averaged 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. She crossed the 1,000 career point threshold this past season as well.

An all-state selection every season, Quinn had racked up a laundry list of offers as her high school career began to take off. Aside from Montana and Montana State, Quinn had also received offers from the likes of Houston, Colorado State, Fresno State, Southern Utah, Idaho, Eastern Washington, North Dakota State, Wyoming, Sacramento State, UNLV, New Mexico, San Jose State, Nevada, BYU and Santa Clara.

The Broncos have a number of Montana connections in the program. Billings Central grad Mya Hansen is currently a senior on Boise State's team, while former Montana Lady Griz assistant coach and interim head coach Mike Petrino is an assistant coach with the Broncos.

