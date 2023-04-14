Frenchtown junior Sadie Smith commits to Carroll College women's basketball program

FRENCHTOWN — Sadie Smith has one more year of high school basketball left, but already the talented forward knows what her next chapter holds.

Smith, a junior at Frenchtown High School, announced via social media on Thursday afternoon that she would be continuing her college basketball career at Carroll College once her high school career concludes. Smith will be part of Carroll's 2024 recruiting class.

I am super excited to announce that I have officially committed to @CCSaintsWBB! I am so grateful to be able to be apart of such a great program. Thank you to all of my coaches, family, and teammates that have supported me! Go Saints 💜💛 @coachrgsayers pic.twitter.com/JFZAteRx2k — Sadie Smith (@sadiesmith55) April 13, 2023

"I am super excited to announce that I have officially committed to (Carroll)! I am so grateful to be able to be apart of such a great program," Smith wrote. "Thank you to all of my coaches, family, and teammates that have supported me! Go Saints!"

Smith, a three-year starter at Frenchtown, just finished up a breakout junior season for the Broncs. Smith averaged 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season. The Broncs won the Western A Divisional title and entered the State A tournament as a No. 1 seed, where they went 1-2 at the tournament.

The Broncs graduated one senior from this year's team, so with Smith and a number of other key players back next season, the Broncs are expected to be an early contender in Class A.

Carroll, coached by Rachelle Sayers, went 27-6 last season and advanced to the round of 16 at the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship.