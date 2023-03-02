Eastern AA girls: Billings West, Great Falls High move on to semis

(THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED)

GREAT FALLS — Billings West and Great Falls High earned wins during the opening round of the Eastern AA tournament in Great Falls on Thursday. The Bears and Bison will meet in Friday’s semifinals.

Billings West 67, Belgrade 33

Sydney Pierce scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 seed Billings West to a dominant 67-33 win over Belgrade.

West jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter and cruised to victory the rest of the way. Brooklyn Pierce scored 12 points off the bench on 4-of-4 shooting, while Layla Baumann added 11 points to join the Pierce sisters in double figures.

Leila Mamangun led all scorers with 17 points for Belgrade, but the Panthers shot just 27% from the field while turning the ball over 19 times. West outrebounded Belgrade 39-21 and blocked 10 shots, led by Elle Stock with four rejections.

West will advance to play Great Falls in Friday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal.

Great Falls High 42, Billings Senior 33

The Great Falls High girls used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Billings Senior 42-33 and advance to the Eastern AA semifinals.

After scoring just 21 points through three quarters, the Bison erupted for 21 points in the final frame including 10 from Kenadee Mora who hit a trio of three pointers in the fourth quarter.

Dani Senger led Great Falls High with 11 points, whole Ashlyn Jones and Isis Haslem each added six. Lauren Cummings led all scorers with 16 points for Billings Senior in the loss.

The No. 5 seed Bison will face No. 1 Billings West in Friday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal. The Broncs will move to the consolation bracket to face Belgrade.

UP NEXT

Bozeman Gallatin vs. Great Falls CMR, 3:30 p.m.

Billings Skyview vs. Bozeman, 5 p.m.