Great Falls CMR girls ride stifling defense to 35-29 crosstown win

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR girls exacted revenge on their crosstown rival Great Falls High on Friday night, splitting the season series with a 35-29 win.

In January, Great Falls High topped CMR 52-49 for the opening crosstown salvo. But Friday night proved to be a much different game. Whereas the first game was fast paced and up tempo, both defenses shined in the rematch.

Points were hard to come by. But CMR found enough offense to pull out the win, led by Rema Pace who had a team and game high 11 points for the Rustlers.

On the other side, Ashlyn Jones paced the Bison with 11 points as well. Isis Haslem added seven for Great Falls High.

With a win and a Bozeman loss, CMR (5-12, 4-10) moved into the No. 6 seed at next week’s Eastern AA divisional tournament in Great Falls. The Bison (7-11, 6-8) are locked into the No. 5 seed.