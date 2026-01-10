Cascade sweeps St. Patrick’s in Class C matchup in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade Badgers picked up a doubleheader sweep on the road Tuesday night, knocking off the St. Patrick’s Wolfhounds.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

In the girls game, Cascade earned its first win of the season with a 46–35 victory, pulling away late in the second half.

The boys followed with a strong performance of their own, never trailing on the way to a 70–48 win. Cascade jumped out to an early lead and controlled the game throughout.

Cascade improves its momentum on both sides as conference play continues.

