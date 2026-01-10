High School College More Sports Watch Now
Cascade sweeps St. Patrick’s in Class C matchup in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade Badgers picked up a doubleheader sweep on the road Tuesday night, knocking off the St. Patrick’s Wolfhounds.

Cascade sweeps St. Patrick’s in Great Falls

In the girls game, Cascade earned its first win of the season with a 46–35 victory, pulling away late in the second half.

The boys followed with a strong performance of their own, never trailing on the way to a 70–48 win. Cascade jumped out to an early lead and controlled the game throughout.

Cascade improves its momentum on both sides as conference play continues.

