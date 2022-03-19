Kalispell Flathead Bravette basketball sets new standard after third place finish at state

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Flathead Bravettes made the State AA tournament for the first time in 10 years, and the Bravettes didn't just make the tournament, but they took third after beating Missoula Sentinel.

"I am taken aback by what they did," second-year head coach Sam Tudor said. "Our goal was to make it to state and go and perform the way that they did, and it meant so much to me as a coach."

Junior Maddy Moy, who was named to the All-Tournament team, added, "Well, since Flathead has not been there in 10 years and we have not won something in a long time, it was inspirational for the team, and everyone was just so proud of each other, and it was a great way to end the season."

"The goal was to go to state, and we definitely did that," sophomore Kennedy Moore, who was also named to the All-Tournament team, said. "The feeling of taking third and it being my first time going to state was amazing."

Tudor won back-to-back state titles for Bigfork's boy's basketball team as the head coach there in 2018 and 2019, and he said this win will go down as one of his all-time favorite games he has coached.

"This weekend, what they did is right up there with anything I have ever done as a coach," he said.

