BOZEMAN — The top-ranked Bozeman Gallatin girls remain the only team left undefeated in Class AA after a 55-47 win over No. 2 Billings West on Friday night.

The Raptors are now 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA while West is 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the league with the loss.

Gallatin junior Jada Davis led all scorers with 19 points. Senior Emma Hardman and junior Makayla Coleman both had 10 points apiece for the Raptors.

