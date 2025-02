BOZEMAN — Top-ranked Bozeman Gallatin beat crosstown rival Bozeman 72-21 in an Eastern AA girls basketball matchup Friday night. The Raptors remain undefeated on the season with the win.

Ave Odegard had a game-high 20 points in the win. Jada Davis followed with 16 points and Saydey Perry had 10.

