Ava Bellach leaves lasting legacy at Manhattan Christian while still working toward postseason run

MANHATTAN — Ava Bellach has carved a legacy for herself on the court at Manhattan Christian. She’s on the cusp of 1,000 career points and looking to lead her team to a major splash this postseason.

She's spent the past four years working under her head coach — her father, Jeff Bellach. They were able to grace home court one last time together on Thursday for her senior night. Bellach had 25 points on her big day, and that stat puts her 46 points away from 1,000.

“I think it’s a big milestone for me because a bunch of the other Class C girls that have hit 1,000, most of them have played an eighth grade year of basketball. It definitely was a goal from the start,” Bellach said.

After this season Bellach will take the court in the Frontier Conference at Montana Western. Jeff Bellach is excited both as a coach and a father to see his daughter work up to a new role in another successful program.

“Like all sports, basketball just gives you such an opportunity to grow as a person, and I hope that spiritually she grows and athletically, she does the same,” he said.

For now, they’re both focused on a last run this postseason. One where they have a chance of capping off their time together with a state title.

