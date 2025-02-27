Western B girls: St. Ignatius, Florence roll to blowout wins in opening round

HAMILTON — The first round of the Western B girls basketball divisional tournament got underway at Hamilton High School on Thursday. St. Ignatius and Florence punched early tickets to the semifinal round with Loyola-Superior and Anaconda-Thompson Falls still to play in the first round.

Florence 66, Eureka 27

Maggie Schneiter scored 13 points and Kenzy Pickering chipped in nine as the Florence Falcons beat the Eureka Lions 66-27 in the opening round of the divisional tournament.

A competitive first quarter turned into a runaway for Florence as the Falcons led 42-11 at halftime. Florence out-scored Eureka 24-2 in the second quarter to blow the game open.

Ali Meinhold added eight points for Florence while Kendyl Meinhold and Emory Ralston each added seven. Brynn Kossman led Eureka with 19 points.

Florence will take on St. Ignatius in the semifinal round on Friday at 3 p.m. Eureka will play Darby in a loser-out contest on Friday at 8 a.m.

St. Ignatius 79, Darby 35

From start to finish, the St. Ignatius Bulldogs were in cruise control as they defeated the Darby Tigers 79-35 in the first game of the Western B tournament.

Four Bulldog players scored in double figures led by Sheadon Kain with 17. Kieran Incashola scored 16 points, Brooklyn McClure tacked on 11 and Cora Matt tallied 10 as St. Ignatius advanced to the semifinal round.

MTN Sports The St. Ignatius Bulldogs advanced to the Western B semifinal with a win over Darby.

The Bulldogs built a quick 45-15 lead at halftime to seal this one early.

Hadley Heiland led Darby with 23 points. The Tigers will play in a loser-out game Friday morning.

