FAIRFIELD — Fairfield's boys are 11-1, with the lone loss being to a non-Class B team.

The Eagles have soared past their competition thus far in 2025-26, including a perfect mark against District 1B foes.

The season started out in a great way for the Eagles, taking down fellow Class B contender Malta 92-82, and since then they have won each game by double figures. Most recently, Fairfield cruised past rival Choteau 78-47 on Jan. 29, with seniors Deron Lear and Travis Cartwright combining for more than half of the points.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

With 11-1 record, Fairfield boys basketball 'motivated' to finish atop Class B

"We've just been making a statement and taking it one game at a time," Lear said following the Choteau win last Thursday at Fairfield High School.

"We're pretty good, we're pretty high up there," Cartwright said. "Keep going every week and see what happens."

The duo makes up two of the four seniors on Fairfield, all of which are starters. Lear and Cartwright said that's a key reason for their success.

"It's a lot of experience," Lear said. "Everyone knows how to play together, so it's good. It's nice."

"It's very helpful," Cartwright said. "Eddie (Giollo), Reed (Von Stein) and Deron ... just great teammates. And they just shoot the ball and do everything good."

Last year at this time, Fairfield was unbeaten and looking poised at making a run for Class Bs title as well. But it would not advance past the Northern divisional.

That result stuck with the team for a while, Lear said.

"Everyone was working way harder in the offseason every practice, so we're definitely motivated and want to win one this year," Lear said.

"Everyone's working hard, everyone's great teammates with each other, so I feel like it starts with practice. Everyone's going hard every day and giving their 100%."

Lear is also known to be one of the best Class B has to offer, and said his clutch performances all stem from one factor.

"I'm just trying to have fun out there," Lear said. "Once I hit that first one, everything is going to drop. So I've just got to see one go in and then everything feels good after that."

Fairfield's quest continues Thursday at home when the Eagles host Class C opponent Belt.

