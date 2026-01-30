Fairfield sweeps Choteau in District 1B rivalry doubleheader

FAIRFIELD — District 1B is tight at the top in both girls and boys basketball. The first of two doubleheaders between the Choteau Bulldogs and Fairfield Eagles on Thursday meant a good deal to the standings.

It was the Eagles who got it done in both matchups, as the girls fended off a Bulldog second-half comeback 41-33, while the boys bounced back from an early deficit and rolled 78-47.

The Fairfield girls held Choteau scoreless in the second quarter and took a 16-5 lead in to halftime. But the Bulldogs tied the game in the fourth at 24, although it would not be enough in the end.

Deron Lear and Travis Cartwright guided the boys team to the lopsided victory, as the senior duo combined for 45 points.

The Eagle girls are now 10-2 and the boys are 11-1 with both being 9-0 in 1B play.

