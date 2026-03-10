LEWISTOWN — It’s been quite the year for the kids in the communities of Winnett and Grass Range.

First, the Rangers football team made an unprecedented run to the 6-Man title game finishing runner-up. Then the Rams hoops team closed February with a Southern C divisional title, punching a ticket to the state tournament.

Winnett-Grass Range boys motivated by football runner-up, community support

“That was kind of a bittersweet ending, so there's a bad taste in their mouth," Winnett-Grass Range head coach Brandon Bantz said. "They decided they wanted to get back to another championship game, and maybe another championship game. Who knows? We'll see when we get to Missoula."

“It's definitely helped us. It gave us a 'dog drive' is what we like to call it. It's bittersweet, but we're trying to go and get the next one," senior forward Jace Bantz said.

These deep postseason runs have been long sought-after in the two small towns. It was evident during football and has been proven again during basketball season that the support is unmatched.

“The community support is everything. All of this is for them, just to give back to them because they give us so much," Jace Bantz said.

“It's been awesome. You know what it's like to be in a small town, and when you have a good team it brings out everybody. It makes it so much fun," Brandon Bantz said. "All of the people that are back home watching on the NFHS or the people that come and come up and say, 'Congratulations,' it brings the communities together."

The MSU football commit Jace Bantz has been the motor for the Rams on the hardwood, as the 6-5 senior dominates the interior on both ends of the floor.

His teammates, however, have stepped up, too. Flashback to the summer when Jace had two broken wrists, leading the other guys to have to evolve.

“We know we've got a weapon with Jace, but we harp on the rest of the kids rebounding, too. All summer when he had his broken wrists, the other kids had to step up and rebound. I think that played a part into (the Southern C divisional championship)," Brandon Bantz said. "They do step up and they do get the boards when he doesn't."

The Rams open the Class C state tournament in Missoula on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. against one-loss Scobey.