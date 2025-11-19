Q2 AOW: Jace Bantz back from dual wrist breaks to lead Grass Range-Winnett

GRASS RANGE — Grass Range-Winnett senior Jace Bantz has been an absolute monster for the Rangers on the football field this season and has his team on the cusp of a state title.

Rewind six months back where Bantz didn’t get the chance at state track gold in the javelin because of a mishap in the weight room.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Q2 AOW: Grass Range-Winnett's Jace Bantz bounces back from dual wrist break in spring

“The week before state track I was in the weight room and feeling pretty good. I tried to go for a max on power clean and tipped right over and broke both of my wrists," Bantz said. "It was super hard. It defiintely makes me appreciate being able to do (normal day-to-day activities) regularly."

That’s right, both wrists. Bantz recovered quickly, though, and was still able to churn out some labor in the summer.

“I worked for the Lewis Ranch. It's just north of town here. They were super supportive. They gave me some of the easier jobs when I showed up to work, like running the tractor," Bantz said.

Now Bantz has a chance to etch his name in the record books. The Rangers are playing in the first 6-Man title game for either schoik, something they’ve been manifesting since August.

“That's so special. That was what we talked about from Week 1, was to do something that nobody has ever done before. To do it in front of our home crowd and our own people, it's just amazing," Bantz said.

"(Bantz) is one of the most quiet, confident, nice, good kids that you'll ever have the pleasure of being around, whether it's on the field or off the field," Grass Range-Winnett coach Jaxon Allen said. "That's a good presence. It helps calm everybody and is a good, reassuring figure for the team."

Bantz doesn’t have that state track gold, at least not yet, but those wrists are ready to lift up the school’s first state championship trophy.

The Rangers are slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at home against Chester-Joplin-Inverness for the 6-Man crown.