Western C boys: Seeley-Swan holds off Lincoln comeback, advances to state tournament in challenge game

FRENCHTOWN — The Seeley-Swan boys basketball team is headed to the Class C state basketball tournament after winning a thriller over Lincoln, 37-34, on Monday in a challenge game to finish out the Western divisional tourney.

The Blackhawks will head into state as the No. 2 seed from the Western C.

Seeley-Swan led Lincoln 15-9 at halftime as both teams struggled to gain full advantage in a tightly contested game. The Blackhawks found their footing in the third quarter as they grabbed a 27-20 lead with just over two minutes to go after a 3-pointer from Blake Irwin.

Noah Stone made it 35-28 Seeley-Swan with four minutes to play, but the Lynx refused to go away as they got within one, 35-34, after a layup by Roegun Deetz with just over two minutes to play.

But a layup from Dylan Wilkinson proved to be the sealer for Seeley, as he scored the game's final points with 1:20 to go and the Blackhawks held on from there.

Derrick Brovold led Seeley-Swan with 12 points while Irwin added eight.

Deetz, Kayden Riddle and Dylan Jakushak each scored eight points for Lincoln.

To see full highlights from the game, check out the video above. The Class C boys state tournament will be held in Butte March 13-15.