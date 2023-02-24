Western A boys: Frenchtown upsets top-seeded Columbia Falls; Hamilton advances past Polson

RONAN — The Western A divisional boys basketball tournament got underway at Ronan High School on Thursday. Here are the recaps as well as highlights in the videos above:

Frenchtown 69, Hamilton 50

The Frenchtown Broncs picked up the first upset of the day as they topped Columbia Falls 69-50 in the second boys game.

Connor Michaud poured in 23 points for the Broncs, who entered as the No. 4 seed from the Southwest, while Columbia Falls was the No. 1 seed from the Northwest.

The Wildcats led 29-28 at halftime, but in the second half Frenchtown found its footing and never looked back. Kellen Klimpel hit a buzzer-beating heave at the end of the third quarter to make it 51-41, and things just went Frenchtown's way from there.

Eli Quinn finished with 19 points and Klimpel added 15 as the Broncs advanced to Friday's semifinal. They'll take on Hamilton at 6:30 p.m.

Jace Hill led Columbia Falls with 13 points. The Wildcats will play Polson in a loser-out game on Friday at noon.

Hamilton 54, Polson 44

The tournament began with No. 2 Southwest Hamilton taking on No. 3 Northwest seed Polson, and the Broncs prevailed 54-44 to advance to the semifinal round.

Eli Taylor scored 19 points and Asher Magness added 16 for the Broncs. Hamilton led 27-23 at the end of the second quarter.

The Broncs led 38-37 at the end of the third, but put Polson away down the stretch of the fourth quarter behind scoring from Taylor, Magness and Liam O'Connell.

The Pirates were led by Espn Fisher and Cymian Kauley who each had 12.