Team chemistry propels Helena boys basketball to early season success

HELENA — With a 3-1 record through four games this season, the Helena boys basketball team currently sits second in the Class AA West standings.

"A lot of it is experience,” said Helena head coach Brandon Day. “We have a group of seniors coming back this year. Most of the guys have had some varsity experience and really have gone out and competed at the varsity level. And ... we have a variety of guys that can all put the ball in the hole — and that’s a nice opportunity to win some games.”

But beyond experience and scoring prowess, many Bengals players said that their team’s bond is what sets them apart.

“I think that team chemistry part is helping us out a lot,” said senior shooting guard Eli Peterson. “We’re all seniors, a lot of us are. So, we’ve been playing together since we were like in middle school. We’ve known each other since we were in elementary school. So, we’ve always just been good buddies, and it’s fun to play with each other finally.”

Fellow senior Madden Spaulding seconded Peterson’s emphasis on team chemistry.

“These guys are like my best friends. I love playing with them,” said Spaulding, a guard/forward. “So, every single day I get to hang out with them, and I always enjoy myself. I’ve grown up with these guys, so I’m very close with them, especially our seven guys that are like seniors. Those are really like my close friends.”

And players said they hope to parlay their team’s good vibes into a state championship run.

“I think our expectations are just to make state in general,” said Spaulding. “That’s what we’re really trying to do. But, we just love playing together. But of course we want to win, and we’re really just trying to win games.”