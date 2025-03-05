Team chemistry lifts Helena High boys back to state basketball tournament as top seed

HELENA — For the first time in six years, the Helena High boys basketball team is state-tournament bound.

The Bengals punched their ticket to next week’s Class AA state tournament in Bozeman by finishing the regular season atop the Western AA standings.

“Well, they’re a great group,” said Helena head coach Brandon Day. “They enjoy being around each other, and it shows on the court. You know, one of the biggest things we’ve talked about, and we talked about in the past, is chemistry. And this team has a lot of chemistry. And that carries teams through tough times and ups and downs and seasons.”

Team chemistry isn’t just a buzz word for this year’s Helena High squad, it's a real advantage. The Bengals play almost exclusively seniors, who say their connection extends beyond the court.

“These are my best friends. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else,” said senior guard Madden Spaulding. “It’s just a good experience to have, growing up with these guys. And just, you know, we were so excited once we won that game to punch our ticket to state. It was just an awesome feeling.”

Fellow senior guard Jaxan Lieberg said getting to make a state tournament run with his teammates “means the world” to him.

“I mean, playing with these guys, then getting the number one seed, it just means everything to me,” said Lieberg. “We went to (Capital City Health Club) a lot and just shot around and just played. ... So, we really just formed that relationship from everyone. It just means a lot more to me getting the one seed with these guys.”

And because Helena earned an automatic berth into the state tournament, the Bengals will have had a full two weeks to rest and prepare by the time their first state tournament game rolls around March 13.

“Well, the nice thing is that we get to work on things that we need to get better at,” said Day. “So, to have a week and a half to really improve our game, change up a few things — you know, a few new little wrinkles in our defense and offense — I’m excited to have the opportunity, and I think it’ll work out well for us.”