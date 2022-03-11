State C boys: Manhattan Christian moves to championship with big win over Broadus

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

(1W) Manhattan Christian 67, (1S) Broadus 23

GREAT FALLS — Manhattan Christian is the first piece of the championship puzzle after advancing to the State C boys championship with a dominant 67-23 win over Broadus in the semifinals.

The Eagles took control early with an 11-0 run to start the game, before the Hawks made a basket.

Broadus was stifled by Manhattan Christian’s defense which recorded 15 steals, and held the Hawks to just eight total field goals for the contest.

A balanced scoring attack led the Eagles, with Mason Venema leading the way with 13 points off the bench. One night after scoring 23 points in the first round, Seth Amunrud scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Logan Leep scored 11 points. Ethan Venema and Willem Kim each added eight points.

As a team, Manhattan Christian outrebounded Broadus 42-19. Dillon Gee scored 13 points to lead the Hawks.

Undefeated Manhattan Christian will play for the State C championship on Saturday night at 6 p.m., against either Froid-Medicine Lake or Roy-Winifred.

OTHER THURSDAY GAMES

Belt 51, Fairview 49, loser-out

Melstone 50, Shields Valley 29, loser-out

Roy-Winifred vs. Froid-Medicine Lake, 8 p.m., semifinal

