State C boys: Defending champ Manhattan Christian edges belt to keep repeat hopes alive

BILLINGS — Defending a state championship is never easy, and Manhattan Christian had to claw its way back to the Class C boys state championship game with a 61-56 overtime victory over Belt on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Eagles were the first team to advance to the title round, where they will face either Broadus or Big Sandy for supremacy on Saturday.

Manhattan Christian 61, Belt 56

The Eagles led by 11 points in the first half and took a 24-14 lead into intermission as Belt struggled with its perimeter shooting. But the Huskies eventually got hot, hitting seven second-half 3-pointers. A Garett Metrione triple put Belt ahead 38-35 early in the fourth and a Bridger Vogl 3 put the Huskies back in front by one point with four minutes left.

But Manhattan Christian's biggest clutch contribution came from Jack Scott, who was scoreless in the first half but scored three huge shots late. His first basket came off a Seth Amunrud steal that tied the game 49-49 and forced overtime. In OT, Scott scored inside on a feed from Tebarek Hill and later converted through a foul with 34 seconds left to make it 57-56.

The Eagles never gave up the lead after that. Those were the only points Scott scored.

"Jack is ... I don't even know what to say about him. He is unreal," Amunrud said. "I mean, he's been a stud all year long for us, playing defense and making plays. And man he came through in the clutch today. I don't have enough good things to say about Jack. He's phenomenal."

"I think it's just all about heart and sticking together," Amunrud said. "Man, Belt is an amazing team, but we just had to keep battling and it's all about heart at the end."

Vogl scored 22 of his game-high 29 points in the second half to lead Belt's charge. Metrione finished with 16. The duo combined to hit nine 3-pointers. The Huskies fell into the consolation bracket with the loss.

Mason Venema had 18 for the Eagles, including a big bucket on an inbound pass from Hill with 39 seconds left in regulation to make it a two-point game. Amunrud had 13 and Christian Triemstra added 11.