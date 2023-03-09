State B boys: Missoula Loyola overwhelms Lodge Grass; Wolf Point buzzer beater moves Wolves to semifinals

GREAT FALLS — The State B basketball tournament tipped off at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Thursday, with eight first round games. The Three Forks boys and Colstrip girls did not make the tournament field, so there is guaranteed to be a new state champion when trophies are handed out on Saturday night.

Missoula Loyola 83, Lodge Grass 56

The Missoula Loyola juggernaut wasn’t slowed in the first round of the State B tournament, topping Lodge Grass 83-56 in the first game of the day in Great Falls.

Ethan Stack finished with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. He scored a scorching 27 of those points in the first half on 12-of-15 shooting.

Loyola (23-1) scored the first eight points of the game and pushed the lead to 17-2 before the Indians answered with five in a row. But the Rams relentless pressure forced Lodge Grass into 11 turnovers and a poor shooting morning (30.9%).

Reynolds Johnston joined Stack in double figures with 11 points. Lance Littlenest led the Indians with nine points while Chance Prettyontop and Myron Little Light each scored eight.

The Rams will move on to the State B semifinals where they will face the winner of Columbus and Wolf Point, Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Lodge Grass will try to stay alive in the consolation bracket on Friday morning.

Wolf Point 65, Columbus 62

For the second time in four days, the Wolf Point boys hit a buzzer beating three pointer to keep their hopes of a state title alive.

On Monday, Kelby Bauer hit a long three as time expired to top Fairfield in a Northern B challenge game.

And on Thursday it was Cade Stafne who hit a triple from the corner as the clock hit zero to lift the Wolves to a 65-62 win over No. 1 seed Columbus at the State B tournament, sending their bench into a jubilant celebration.

Julian Benson led all scorers with 27 points and 11 rebounds. He had 20 points in the second half. Kelby Bauer and Kraven Silk each added 10 points. Bauer also recorded five assists and four steals.

Cash Kramer from Columbus hit a three with 9.6 seconds left to tie the game at 62. The Cougars focused their defensive energy on Benson on the final possession, but the Wolf Point senior found Stafne wide open in the corner for the game winner.

Hayden Steffenson led the Cougars with 22 points and six rebounds. Mason Meier added 17 points in the loss. Michael Curl notched seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Wolf Point, the No. 2 seed out of the North, will move on to face Missoula Loyola in the semifinals. Columbus takes on Lodge Grass in loser out action Friday morning.

UP NEXT

Malta vs. Lame Deer, 3:30 p.m.

Red Lodge vs. Bigfork, 5 p.m.

